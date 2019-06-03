USAID Hands Over Refurbished Library, Staff Housing Units to CU

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID), on Thursday, May 30, 2019, handed over a newly renovated library and five new staff housing units to the Cuttington University (CU) in Suacoco, Bong County, USAID said in a release.

According to the release, the construction of the housing units and library expansion is part of USAID’s support to institutions of higher learning in the country to deliver quality learning opportunities.

USAID Liberia Mission Director, Dr. Anthony S. Chan, who dedicated the facilities, said the housing units will provide improved staff accommodation and help attract quality academic and other staff to the university.

He added that the expanded library will allowed for increased library services to Cuttington’s increasing student population.

Dr. Chan recalled how USAID has supported the construction of other facilities at various academic and other institutions in Liberia. In particular, he said that the agency had funded the construction of annexes to community colleges in Lofa, Nimba and Bassa counties, and provided those colleges with up-to-date laboratory equipment and training.

Additionally, the mission has also constructed a new multiple classroom building for the Liberia Institute of Public Administration (LIPA) and supported the renovation of the University of Liberia (Fendell Campus) Engineering Building.

Chan then thanked the Cuttington University administration and students for the cooperation, without which, the project would not have been successfully completed.

The President of Cuttington University, Dr. Herman Browne, expressed gratitude to the United States Government through USAID for its numerous support to the university.

At Cuttington, USAID has supported the establishment of three laboratories, and two modern computer resource centers at the College of Agriculture and Sustainable Development, and also provided scholarships for students in the college.

Over the years, USAID/Liberia through various projects, including its now closed Excellence in Higher Education for Liberian Development (EHELD) project, worked to expand access, improve quality, and enhance the relevance of higher education programs in the country.

Through these projects, significant improvements have been made to facilities at Liberia’s leading universities, which include the provision of new computer, science, and outdoor laboratories, Internet facilities; renovated classrooms and thousands of textbooks.