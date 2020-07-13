USAID Congratulates CBL on Successful Printing of L$4 Billion Banknotes

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has extended “sincere congratulations to the management and staff of the Central Bank of Liberia (Central Bank) on the successful competitive procurement and printing of LD4 billion in Liberian Dollar Banknotes to help ease the liquidity situation in Liberia and provide ordinary Liberians access to the cash they need to pay for essential goods and services.”

According to a statement issued Sunday, USAID expresses its pride in having worked in partnership with Central Bank leadership and staff in providing a technical assistance program to realize improved management and the institution of international best practices in Central Bank operations.

“As part of that program,” USAID said, “the Central Bank worked with Kroll Associates (Kroll), an internationally recognized risk mitigation firm, to put in place a competitive, accountable, and transparent procurement process and to securely track the shipment of the new banknotes from the printer to the Central Bank’s vaults in Monrovia. We are pleased that the Central Bank will continue to work with Kroll to ascertain that the new banknotes are in full compliance with the contractual specifications and ensure their proper injection into the banking system and the broader Liberian economy.

“USAID looks forward to continuing to support this Liberian-led effort, managed and executed by the Central Bank management team and staff, in accordance with international best practices,” the statement said. “We have been here, we are still here, working together, the United States and Liberia, pursuing fruitful collaborations in service to the people of Liberia.”