USAID Breaks Ground for Ganta-Gbarnga Electricity Supply

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) on Thursday, May 9, 2019, broke ground for a 77 kilometers medium voltage of power line to supply electricity from the West Africa Power Pool cross border connection in Ganta to communities and institutions along the Ganta – Gbarnga route.

At the ground breaking ceremony, USAID Country Director, Dr. Anthony S. Chan, said the power supply is part of the entity’s support to provide electricity to rural communities under the “Power Africa Program.”

According to Dr. Chan, about 2,700 households and businesses, as well as institutions are expected to benefit when the project is completed.

“Key institutions, such as the Central Agricultural Research Institute, the Phebe Hospital, Cuttington University, the Charles B. Dunbar Hospital that have anchored the economics of the beneficiary communities are to provide improved, and more efficient services from the project,” he said.

Dr. Chan reaffirmed US Government’s support to providing electricity to rural communities with the goal is to provide electricity to other parts of Bong County, particularly in Gbarnga and its surrounding communities.

The project will be implemented by American Procurement Services Corporation ( APSO), whose director, David D. Wounuah, said it will be completed by November, 2020.

The ground breaking ceremony was attended by local officials, some of them from Bong County, headed the Acting Superintendent, Anthony Kromah.