US$292K Multipurpose Complex Underway in Buchanan

The Forestry Development Authority (FDA) with support from the World Bank and the Government of the Kingdom of Norway, said it would begin the construction of a regional multi-purpose office complex in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County to house its region three offices.

Grand Bassa, River Cess, Nimba and Bong counties constitute region three of FDA’s four operational regions.

When completed, the facility, valued at US$292,000 will comprise nine offices, five bathrooms and a conference hall. It will also host the Environmental Agency (EPA), one of the implementing entities of the country’s forest sector, and also serve as a hub for all FDA and EPA related field activities in the region bordering on sound environmental protection, sustainable forest management and increased benefits.

As a precursor to begin the construction works, the FDA and partners broke ground on Tuesday, August 8, 2019 in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County. The ceremony was led by the entity’s managing director, C. Mike Doryen and the county Superintendent, Janjay Baikpeh, with several other government officials and collaborating development partners in attendance.

The FDA region three office project kicks off the construction of all four FDA regional offices located in Tubmanburg, Bomi county (region one), Voinjama, Lofa County (region two) and Zwedru, Grand Gedeh County (region 4), under component one of the Liberia Forest Sector Project, which focuses strengthened regulatory and institutional arrangement for the implementation of REDD+.

Mr. Doryen paid profound tribute to President George Weah for the opportunity afforded him and his management team to serve the Liberian people in the forestry sector.

He lauded the Government of Norway and the World Bank for the donation, and management of the fund respectively.

Doryen then passionately raised management’s joy for the project describing it as a “dream come true.”

He said that the construction of the FDA regional office in Buchanan aligns with President Weah’s recent pronouncement labeling Grand Bassa County as an economic Zone, based on the presence of a port and other facilities.

The construction project, Mr. Doryen said will create jobs, and put money into the local economy to improve living standards of the locals in line with the Pro-poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development.

He admonished the contractor, Zenith Multiple Company, a Liberian-owned firm to exhibit high level of patriotism by making the building meet the highest quality and guarantee that the office suite is sound, modern, up-to-date, durable and internationally acceptable.

“We expect nothing less than a quality work that will go a long way,” Doryen said, adding, “We must begin to turn a new page with a progressive mindset to turn the wheel of nation building that our society may take a desired upward trend for the benefit of our present generations.”

He further said that the project will create jobs, and put money into the local economy, as well as set the pace for increased benefits for not only the people of the region, but also the greater Liberian populace as well.

Meanwhile, Mr. Doryen has pledged his management team’s increasing collaboration to ensure sustainable forest resource management and sound environmental protection to bring about much needed benefits to the people of Grand Bassa, and Liberia at large.

EPA technical adviser, Levi Piah, registered his entity’s irreversible collaboration with FDA in all that it requires to add environmental impetus to sustainable forest management and sound environmental protection.

While breaking the ground earlier, Grand Bassa County Superintendent, Janjay Baikpeh, hailed President Weah for affording him the opportunity to serve the people of Grand Bassa, and creating the enabling environment for the improvement of the lives of the Liberian people.

Baikpeh said his office takes full ownership, and will closely monitor the project ensuring an impermeable security for the construction materials to guarantee the highest quality of the building.

He urged the contractor to ensure that the architectural design for the construction is followed to the letter, describing the office project as a “milestone that will add significantly to the infrastructural development of Buchanan.”

Supt. Baikpeh said that his administration was prepared to provide the workforce to undertake the construction, and encouraged the construction firm to give first employment preference to the people of Grand Bassa.

He then expressed gratitude to FDA development partners, including the World Bank and the Government of Norway for providing fund for the implementation of the project and the FDA for its vision.

Baikpeh promised to work closely with the FDA team as it strives to manage the Liberian forest in a sustainable manner for the benefit of all Liberians and international environmental interests.