US$27,500 for Women-owned Tailoring Businesses

— Thru UN Women, Gender Ministry partnership for the production of 10,000 masks

As part of its continuous effort to support the Government of Liberia to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, UN Women has signed a partnership agreement with the Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection (MGCSP) to empower women-owned tailoring businesses affiliated to the Liberia National Tailoring Union to produce 10,000 masks that will be distributed to women, girls and children in Montserrado and Margibi counties.

Under the partnership, UN Women with funding from the Embassy of Sweden will provide financial resources amounting to US$ 27,500 to the Women, Girls and Children pillar led by the Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection for the production of masks.

Speaking at the signing ceremony on Friday, June 26, Gender Minister Williametta Piso Saydee-Tarr, stressed that the initiative to produce 10,000 masks will help to uplift women who are doing small businesses during this COVID-19 period.

“We have women-led tailoring groups that will produce the masks so they can get something in their own pockets for being part of the fight and for being able to produce something for women and children to use and be protected,” she said.

In remarks, Marie Goreth Nizigama, UN Women Liberia Country Representative, said that her organization is committed to supporting the Government of Liberia to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We want to ensure that women in most vulnerable communities have masks to prevent themselves from COVID-19. We want to ensure that small businesses in the tailoring sector that are led by women and have been affected by the economic impacts of COVID-19 get help so they can benefit from the production of masks and can continue with their activities and help their families,” she said.

Ms. Nizigama commended the Embassy of Sweden for the financial support to produce the masks.