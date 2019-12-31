US$200K Dished Out to CoP to Cancel Protest?

-Rufus Neufville alleges
While it has come to public attention that the Council of Patriots (CoP) has conceded to postpone the much-publicized December 30th protest due to interventions by the international community, Rufus Neufville, a defected member of the CoP and now chairman of the “Independent Council of Patriots (ICoP),” has accused the government of dishing out US$200,000 to Henry Costa and his colleagues in the leadership of the CoP.
Mr. Neufville, who was a founding member of the CoP and who, after the June 7th protest in Monrovia, formed the Independent Council of Patriots (ICOP) on allegations that Costa and his colleagues also received bribes, said he was reliably informed by CoP insiders that representatives of the Liberian government on Sunday (December 29) met with leaders of the COP and dished out to them US$200,000.
“I am a founding member of CoP and up to this date, I still have militants in whom I confide and they, too, do with me likewise. I am informed by my very trusted friends that Costa, Mo Ali, Senator Darius Dillon, and Rep. Yekeh Kolubah received US$200,000,” he alleged.
The CoP have been staunch critics of the George Weah Administration, accusing the government of rampant corruption, disregard for the rule of law, and amassing personal wealth to the detriment of the state.
According to Neufville, Wilmot Paye, chairman of the former ruling Unity Party (UP), was allegedly approached with the bribe but he (Paye) declined to accept it.
“I have seen another patriot. Wilmot refused the bribe. He is a true patriot,” Neufville said.
Meanwhile, when contacted, Wilmot Paye said at no point in time did he talk with Rufus Neufville about anything, lest one would talk about the collection of a bribe or not.
“The statement from Rufus Neufville that I spoke with him, saying that I was approached to collect a bribe of whatever amount is not true. In fact, I don’t have Rufus’s number in my phone and I cannot remember when last we ever heard from each other,” Paye said, debunking Neufville’s allegation.
Calls made to Representative Yekeh Kolubah and Senator Dillon on the allegation did not yield response as their phones rang endlessly.
Paye condemned Neufville’s assertion about his colleagues collecting a bribe from government and termed it as a complete ‘falsehood.’
Neufville’s allegation delivered through a press conference yesterday in Monrovia, further noted that Henry Costa and his colleagues have demanded US$400,000 government but the government could only make available the US$200,000 in order to prevent yesterday’s assembly of tens of thousands of people with a commitment to pay the balance at a later date.
“These guys are doing business. They are not patriots but bunch of corrupt individuals. We will not sit and watch this go unnoticed or uninvestigated. Government must investigate this. If it is established that President Weah is a part of the arrangement that made available that money, we will push for his impeachment and removal from office,” he said.
According to Neufville, whenever Costa is on vacation from the United States he uses the ignorant minds to raise tens of thousands, if not hundreds of thousands of United States Dollars for his personal benefit.
“We are not weak. We did not stay away from the streets because of fear but we are law-abiding citizens. This is the only reason, but by government bribing these guys, we will not take it lightly. We will take to the streets and will not relent to push this government to do what it has to do for the country,” he said.
He said he sees no reason why the government is afraid of Costa and his followers’ plan to protest since it is already clear that they (CoP) no longer have the number of people to make a case.
“The proposed protest today (December 30) did not hold, not because of the advice from the international community, but because of lack of confidence in the COP and the US$200,000 dished out to the leadership. These two are the main reasons. Nothing else,” he said.
This reporter could not get an official response from the Council of Patriots, although phone calls made went unanswered.
However, the government, through the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism (MICAT), released a press statement condemning Neufville’s allegation and terming it as ‘untrue.’
“The Government of Liberia takes very seriously the allegation that it engaged in acts of bribery in order to quell the agitation by leaders of the Council of Patriots,” the release said.
“The government views the claim which was made by Rufus Neufville, the chairman of the Independent Council of Patriots group, as grave and troubling. The government has therefore ordered a speedy investigation into the allegation,” the press statement, signed by the Information Minister Lenn Eugene Nagbe, said.
He added: “The administration of President George M. Weah has repeatedly made known its zero tolerance for corruption and therefore does not condone unsubstantiated pronouncements which impugn the image of the government or any of its officials.”
He said further: “However if these statements bear any iota of truth, the public can be assured that the culprits will face the full weight of the law in an expeditious manner.”
Minister Nagbe said the government’s engagements with leaders of the COP, with the full participation of the international community and the Council of Churches, have been transparent and in good faith.
“The government, therefore, wishes to reassure the public of its full adherence to all the tenets of democracy, while also being cognizant of even greater responsibility to maintain the peace and public order,” he said.
This is what Liberia gets for the failure of past leaders to invest into education. We have to eventually invest heavily in this sector of the national economy to get out of this current mess.
This accusation cannot be believed since the protest was not cancelled and was only pros-pond to another date. to be announced. It does not make any logical sense to pay the COP for a protest that was set to go on at another date to be scheduled. Besides, Rufus Neufville cannot be trusted. He is a State collaborator who has taken money from the Weah’s Government to counter protest against the COP. While I do not support the COP and Costa, I equally cannot trust Rufus Neuville who is a hustler and playing his role for his own economic interest on behalf of the Weah’s Government. Rufus must provide clear documentary or some impeachable evidence to convince the Liberian people about his accusation against the COP.
Correction: I meant, “postponed” as supposed to pros-pond in my comments above.
I actually concord with Mr. Leewaye analysis that, Mr. Neuville is misleading the public and is solely working for the government. The protest was never cancel instead, postponed. So why will the government spent $200k for postponement instead of cancellation? Individual like Rufus Neuville are opportunist and will do anything to get anything. If he claimed of being critical of George Weah administration, when last did he ever condemned the administration for any wrong doing or mis leadership that bringing the nation to her kneels? They then called themselves “ICOP”! What a coincidence from “COP” to “ICOP”. Just the name of their group say it all for me that, they are state paid group. The notion that, elected government can not be dragged out of power is totally misleading and need to be well explained to the Liberian people. The very people that elected you can remove you from power if they are not satisfied with your leadership of running the affairs of the country and this need the very mass majority that invested the power in you. The people don’t necessarily have to wait for the term to be completed before going to the ballot box to removed an elected official.
There seems to be a crack of gigantic proportions in the camp of the CoP. The CoP has been known as the main opposition of the Collaborating Parties of which Alexander Cummings, Boakai, Urey, Mo Ali, and others are notables. But the self-possessed Rufus Nuefville, who claims to be a founding member of the CoP, has declared his independence and therefore broke away from the opposition a few months ago.
There seems to be some funny things happening here. As a consequence of this, a good number of the Liberian people are happy, some are confused and some are visibly infuriated. Let’s take a look:
1. The happy group are happy because the CoP coalition shows a growing sign of incoherence, mortification and insecurity. The happy group comprises the Weah supporters who strongly believe that Costa is not precocious, but rather a pudding-head. Nothing else do they want but a split within the ranks of the CoP.
2. The confused people, much like their counterparts in the happy group column are urbane but also sympathetic to the CoP. However, in recent weeks or days, the CoP’s behavior has caused an internal conflict. For instance, whereas it was widely known that the much talked about protest march would be held peacefully at all cost on December 30, the march was postponed without a logical explanation. Costa and company must be given some credit because they agreed to postpone the march. But, in order for the internal conflicts of people in this column to be solved, Costa and company must do more to lay out a comprehensive plan of their activities. Sadly, such a plan may show up or maybe not.
3. The visible infuriated people are headed by Rufus Nuefville, founder of the ICoP. The firebrand Nuefville is similar in tactics with Costa, the shock jock! Nuefville claims to have defected from the CoP because Costa and company are decrepit by reason of bribes which they receive from outside sources. Neufville also claims that Costa and company are unreliable and methodical. Those are serious charges. Nuefville is a thorn in the guts of the CoP, but irrespective of that, he’s got his own followers.
How does this whole thing play in the hands of the government? Well, I will let you decide.
No, no no.
The CoP is known as the main opposition of the government.
Tony is right on the money with his analysis. I do not know Mr. Costa personally, and neither have I had any interactions with the COP. However, judging from the manner in which he has ably managed the COP and some of the core values he and other officials of his inner circle have exhibited so far, I do not think they will stoop so low.
If Costa was an avaricious individual, he would not have abandoned the Weah’s CDC cabal. He would have remained in it as one of its primary agents designing policies that are geared towards perpetuating and exacerbating the sufferings of the marginalized population.
He would have remained in it and be one of its participants in the blood ablution of our mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers, many of whom are dying every day as the result of the social and economic hardships of the Weah’s policies.
One would have imagined that after the notorious civil war, which claimed the lives of 250,000 of our citizens, the least mention of such a staggering statistics (250,000 lives) would immediately send a chilling message to the nation that our leaders have learned that corruption, tribal hatred, and institutionalized violence against defenseless citizens were not good approaches to solving the nation’s problems.
But instead, the Weah’s cabal has in fact chosen a deadlier and stealthier path. This time around, they are not only pillaging the resources, but they are accompanying their actions with arrogance. Quite recently, one of Weah’s spoke-persons told the Liberian people, in the midst of the caustic depression, when civil servants are not being paid, that their sufferings were justifiable because Weah did not promise them pay for their labor upon his resumption of power.
Only a callous individual without moral principles can behave this way. And the man, Henry Costa, has proven so far to be guided by a spiritual and moral compass. Time brings revelations.
Rufus cannot be trusted. He’s doing all this for the public to lose confidence in COP and gain confidence in him. He is a bigot . He’s seeking for job from the Weah led government after being flogged by Acarus Moses Gray. An agent of the government who wants to detail the effort of the opposition. We are watching from all angles.