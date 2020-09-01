US$2.5M ‘Stealing Case’ Commences

As Ecobank, Afriland First Bank appear

Two banking institutions, Ecobank-Liberia and the Afriland First Bank, whose facilities were allegedly used by two Czech Republic brothers, Pavel and Martin Miloschewsky to transfer US$2,495,109 through Senate Secretary Nanborlor Singbeh for investment purposes to the banks, on Monday, August 31, appeared at Criminal Court ‘C’ for the commencement of the case.

The Monday deliberation was intended for Judge Blamo Dixon, who had replaced Judge Yamie Quiqui Gbiesay, to hear arguments as to whether or not the banking entities’ criminal appearance bonds were in compliance with the law, meaning it is sufficient enough to serve as the banks’ surety.

Though the banks did not post a cash bond, Judge Dixon allowed them (banks) to use their properties as their bail, which the prosecution did not object to.

Besides, Judge Dixon postponed further hearing into the matter for Thursday, September 3, immediately after he observed the absence of Singbeh and the other defendants, whose criminal appearance bond was also strongly resisted by the prosecution.

Initially, the government claimed that the US$2,495,109 was transferred through both the Ecobank-Liberia and Afriland First Bank.

Out of the US$2,495,109, US$2,393,109 was allegedly transferred to Ecobank-Liberia and the remaining US$102,000 was also transferred to Afriland First Bank.

But the company was never established and the equipment was also allegedly sold by Singbeh and his co-defendants.

The Miloschewsky brothers claimed that US$2,495,109 was allegedly transferred to the purported bogus accounts created at Ecobank-Liberia and the Afriland First Bank.

The indictment alleges that on August 13, 2013, Singbeh opened two corporate current accounts in favor of MHM Eko-Liberia, Inc. at Ecobank-Liberia Ltd. and Afriland First Bank, again without the knowledge and consent of the majority shareholders, Pavel and Martin.

Singbeh allegedly named Ales Sranmek as chairman and director, and Karel Socher as director and secretary, with the signatures of both Socher and Sranmek on the banks’ documents.

Both Socher and Sranmek are Czech nationals, who are currently on trial in their native land, the Czech Republic, though; they are wanted by the court for prosecution.

Initially, Singbeh was not a signatory to the new corporate accounts at both Ecobank and Afriland First Bank.

The document also claims that no officials of the banks, Ecobank and Afriland First Bank, signed the new corporate accounts.

The court records also claimed that Singbeh manipulated the opening of the account, indicating that Ales Sranmek and Karel Socher were physically present in Liberia when the two accounts were opened at both Ecobank Liberia Limited and Afriland First Bank.

On the contrary, the database travel records on Ales Sranmek showed that he (Sranmek) has never traveled to Liberia before and that only Karel Socher had come to Liberia on three occasions with entry-exit dates.

The three times Socher came to Liberia, according to the document were; January 3, 2018, to February 7, 2018, April 20, 2018, to May 25, 2018, and September 21, 2018, to October 5, 2018.

Therefore, the document claims that both Karel Socher and Ales Sranmek were not in the country (Liberia) at the time of the opening of the account by Singbeh at Ecobank and Afriland First Bank. “Sranmek and Socher were not in Liberia when the December 11, 2013 resolution was reached by Singbeh and Gloria Caine,” the document alleges.

It also claims that Singbeh, in furtherance of his alleged criminal manipulation of the systems, opened two purported and or fraudulent accounts at Ecobank Liberia Limited and Afriland First Bank, supposedly in the name of the company with both account numbers: Ecobank # 005-101-472-277-820-1 and Afriland Bank #020-121-980-103, with co-defendant Karel Socher, as signatory ‘B’. The record alleges that, after opening the two accounts, Singbeh convinced the Miloschewsky brothers, who later deposited the US$2,495,109 and US$102,000 into the bogus and purported accounts, at Afriland First Bank and US$2,393,109 at Ecobank-Liberia.