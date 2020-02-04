US$1M Multi-purpose Education Complex Underway

In order for the country to be on par with other nations especially knowingly that education provides the foundation for development and is keyed to increasing economic efficiency and social consistency, Montserrado County Senior Senator Saah H. Joseph has stepped in to augment the government’s struggles to improve the educational sector. A ground breaking for the multi-purpose education center, valued at US$1m, was held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 in New George Estate gulf.

The multi-purpose education center, when completed, will include a senior high school, to be called the Jennie Frietag High School; vocational—technical college; laboratories, computer lab, workshops, clinic, library, hall and 17 classrooms.

The engineer of the building, Mr. Oliver Davies of the Oversea Development National Group of Companies, said the multi-purpose education center will be built on three lots of land in a u-form. Mr. Davies indicated that the ‘multi-purpose education center’ is expected to be completed in five months, if everything goes as planned. But pointed out that, with the building materials on hand, the construction can reach up to about 90%. Senator Joseph is underwriting the construction of the ‘multi-purpose education center’ in partnership with his spiritual mother, Mot. Jennie Frietag.

Also, during the ground breaking, the Commissioner, on behalf of the New George Estate, thanked the Senator for taking such a developmental project. Making a special statement, Senator Joseph said the erection cost is US$500,000 while the furniture and equipment cost another US$500,000. Senator Joseph said the multi-purpose education center, when completed, will be free-of-charge.

The Montserrado County Senator announced his personal initial contribution of US$100,000, US$90,000 of which will be secured through the bank. He further said his office is in conversation with Sethi Brothers, CEMENCO and other building materials centers. He also said the US based Basket of Hope International, and others will be partners.

He mentioned that education is the main focus of his leadership and it is a key to lifting people out of poverty. He further that education gives people in poverty the skills to not only earn money but also improve their basic daily knowledge. He pointed out that education is a sustainable tool that does not help someone for one day but rather a lifetime and can be passed down to generations.