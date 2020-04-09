Rep. Koffa Donates $19k 45KVA Generator to Grand Kru County Referral Hospital to Boost Electricity

Grand Kru County District #2 Representative, Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa has donated a 45kva generator to the Rally Town Hospital, the only referral hospital in Grand Kru County, to boost electricity in the fight against COVID 19. The generator cost about US$19,000.
The donation comes at the time when Representative himself had urged the government to design an economic plan that will be life bearable for the citizens as the COVID-19 rages and lockdown accompanies its devastation.
Grand Kru County is one of the four counties that have been issued further stringent measures for residents to stay at home for 14 days, beginning Friday, April 10. The other counties include Montserrado, Margibi and Nimba.
“I further announce, under this State of Emergency, that all 15 counties in the Republic of Liberia are hereby quarantined from 11:59 p.m. on Friday, April 10, 2020, until further notice. movements between counties are sstrictly prohibited. No person shall be permitted to enter or leave or in any way cross the borders of any county into any other county, except for Montserrado County and Margibi County which are quarantined as a single unit,” President George M. Weah said on Wednesday.
A statement from the Office of Grand Kru County District #2 Representative, dated April 8, notes that the donation comes on the heel of a persistent appeal from the County Health Officer (CHO), Dr Sianna Jackson.
“We are grateful to boost electricity at our county’s only referral hospital and we are making arrangements for my team to transport the 45 Kva generator to Grand Kru County,” said Rep. Koffa.
Meanwhile, in a bid to prevent the spread of Coronavirus in Grand Kru County, Rep. Koffa, as Chairman of the Sports Steering and Mobilization Committees, has made a formal request to the Chairman and members of the Grand Kru Legislative Caucus to assist the County team in the COVID-19 fight.
According to a release, Rep. Koffa maintained that it will be ideal to use the winners of the 2019/2020 to join the fight against COVID 19 through whatever means to educate our people on the deadly virus.
“We have also appealed that allocation of the L$750,000 received by the county authorities from gate intakes in the County meet be turned over to the County authorities and the COVID-19 Task Force for use to combat the pandemic,” Rep. Koffa said.
He added: ” Let it be known, as a legal luminary, we will apply all legal protocols in the procurement processes.”
Representative Koffa is also quoted in the release as having said: “We need all hands on deck, every swift, decisive action is currently more prevalent than ever to stop the spread of coronavirus as effectively as possible.”
“Let’s continue to share potentially lifesaving measures and roll out ideas and initiatives to keep our county safe, at large, Liberia. Stay safe!”
Liberians must understand that their representatives are using their tax money for themselves. Members of the legislature are using the country budget for their personal political interests and taking credit as though it is their personal money. In this recent budget, how many Millions did Grand Kru received from the national government for development and what happened to that money? How did their representative come up with US $19,000.00 to purchase a generator for the hospital? This bad governance. It is time for Liberians to set the salaries and benefits of lawmakers so we can use our national budget for development. We don’t need favors from our lawmakers but we need good leadership and good governance.
Thank you Representative Koffa for donating a generation to run the hospital. Mr. Raymond, the money came from the Representative’s personal account. It is our duty to support the good efforts of the county representative and decrease the impact of the pandemic Mr. Raymond, having read your concerns of county officers and development funds, kindly direct your inquest to them. This is a wake-up call to everyone, as we rally and help the cause/efforts spearheaded by our Representatives.
Buying a nineteen-thousand dollar generator for his constituents is fantastic! But I’m ambivalent about the fact that Senator Koffa withdrew that much money from his bank account. On the other hand, the gentleman earns a little over $190,000 every year. So after all, it’s not impossible. The only surprise is that Kru Coast county has less than 200,000 residents. What does the Senator and his colleagues do so much that they could be paid that much money?
Pause;
Let’s not be very misled. Let’s not be taken for a train ride. The key word that’s being used to describe Koffa’s generous offer is “donates”. In other words, “Koffa donated a 45Kva generator to the Rally Time hospital” in the county of Kru Coast. The report does not say that “Koffa bought a $19,000 generator for his constituents”. Even if he bought the generator, he could have gotten the mullah from somewhere. Remember, Liberian lawmakers have a dishonorable trademark of “signing” concessions. Yes, lawmakers in Liberia sign concessions. There’s always something behind “signing concessions”, something stinky! Koffa rakes in $192,000 per annum as his pay, right? If you do the math right, you will see with your own eyes that $192,000 – $19,000 (assuming that Koffa actually used his own bucks) equals. $171,000. With $171,000 being left with Koffa, I am very certain that the guy will make it until 2021.
Second Pause:
For what reason would Senator Koffa donate or purchase a generator for his constituents? At first blush, it can be said that Koffa is being humanitarian. Hold that point.
According to Mr. Right. to. be. Anonymous, “it’s always good to think beyond or outside of one’s box”. So let’s try doing that for a second by asking a question.
Question….. Isn’t it the responsibility of the government of Liberia to electrify Kru Coast county? Has the subject of electrifying all the counties of Liberia ever been brought up in the senate chambers by Koffa? Thinking outside my box, I will support Koffa if he demands his county as well as all the counties of Liberia to be electrified.
Third pause:
Although it was not reported in the above article, it is a known fact that Senator Koffa has undertaken the responsibility to build a school in his constituency. Certainly, Koffa is a generous man. But if you withdraw another $19,000 from his yearly take him pay, the young man will be drained.
Question:
Why build a school? Is the school a private school? Do the schools in Kru Coast have the basics? In order for a school to adequately function at full capacity, students must have their full set of textbooks! That’s what I mean by basics.
Koffa’s actions are patriotic. A lot needs to be known about his motivations.
Peace.