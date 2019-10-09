US$100K Bridge, Others to Top Upcoming Cape Mount Convention in U.S.

Hundreds of Cape Mountainians residing in the Americas are gearing up to converge in Philadelphia, United States of America, to participate in the upcoming annual convention of the National Association of Cape Mountainians in the Americas (NACA).

The convention, already scheduled for October 11-13, 2019, will highlight some pressing developmental issues, including the construction of a bridge in Porkpa District — an estimated cost of over US$100,000; provide training for 50 traditional birth attendants in Tienii, Tewor District; and help to reduce the high death rate among pregnant women as well as to provide financial and material contributions for Ebola-affected communities.

A statement quoting NACA Convention Chairman Gardea Varney Woodson said the gathering will be held under the theme, “Unity, the Cornerstone of Our Strength and Success.”

Former member of the NACA Board of Directors Dr. H. Momo Fahnbulleh will serve as a keynote speaker.

Mr. Woodson added that members of NACA will discuss pertinent issues affecting the county as well as generate funds to finance needed development programs in the county, in order to improve residents’ living standard.