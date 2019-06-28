US$1.4M Agriculture Program In Sight for Nimba

— Taa Wongbe discloses

One of the sons of Nimba County, Taa Wongbe, has embarked on a US$1.4 agriculture project across Nimba County.

In a press conference conducted in Ganta recently, Taa Wongbe disclosed plans to invest US$1.4 million to empower farmers in every aspect of agricultural sector in the county. He said the money will be used to empower local agriculture cooperatives, which have been set up by him across the county.

“We believe that agriculture is the best way forward in this country and we are doing everything possible to get our people involved in agriculture,” he said.

Mr. Taa Wongbe is one of those who has expressed interest in the mid-term senatorial election in 2020.

He boasted of gaining ground through the agriculture initiative across Nimba and vowed to reach out to every citizen.

“What we are concentrating on now is our staple food, including rice and cassava, among others,” he said, adding that they will be involved in every sector of agriculture including cattle, livestock and any area that could make the county self sufficient.

“If we do agriculture as a business, as it is done in other countries, it will create avenue for jobs and better living,” he explained.

Taa Wongbe is a member of the opposition Alternative National Congress (ANC), whose political leader is Mr. Alexander B. Cummings.

“I have a friend in the Ivory Coast, who is a multi millionaire from agriculture,” Wongbe said. “So, if we apply the same here, by commercializing agriculture, it will make the country great in terms of food security,” he said.

Ahead of the 2020 senatorial election, many sons of Nimba, including Rep. Jeremiah Koung, former Nimba Senator Adolphus Dolo, Taa Wongbe, Edith Weh and Superintendent Dorr Cooper are canvassing for the elected post.

For Supt. Door Cooper, he is yet to make his position clear, though he has been described on social media as ‘incoming senator’, something, he has neither affirmed nor declined.

Recently, Supt. Cooper told reporters that he had not decided to resign his post as superintendent of Nimba in line with Code of Conducts, because the National Election Commission is yet to declare the senatorial position vacant.