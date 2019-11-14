US Gov’t Deports 7 Liberians with ‘Multiple Charges’

The Liberia Immigration Service (LIS) has disclosed the arrival of seven Liberians who were deported by the United States Government. The all-male deportees, touched down at the Roberts International Airport (RIA) on Wednesday, November 13, 2019.

LIS Press and Public Affairs Director, Abraham Dolley, said that the deportees were charged with “multiple crimes,” including aggravated assault, car jacking, assaulting officers, and driving while intoxicated.

Dolley made the disclosure at the RIA shortly after the deportees arrived in the country.

Dolley further said that relatives of the deportees have signed for their custody.

However, Dolley said that stewards of the deportees are obliged to make a weekly update-report to the LIS about the overall state-of-mind of each of them.

According to LIS, the batch of deportees, as of Nov. 13, total over 50 since January. LIS, also said that they are expecting the last batch of deportees for the year on December 11, 2019.

The arrival of the deportees comes in the wake of regressing economy, which is followed by drug abuse, prostitution and robberies across Liberia.