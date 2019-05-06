US Embassy Warns against “Irresponsible” Speech by Gov’t Officials

The United States Embassy near Monrovia has issued a stern statement on remarks made in recent times by some government officials which, accordingly, have serious security implications and the propensity to impede Liberia’s progress.

In a position statement issued on Monday, May 6, 2019 in Monrovia, the Embassy specifically pointed out Nimba County Senator and ex-warlord Prince Y. Johnson, Montserrado County District #10 Representative and ex-fighter Yekeh Kolubah and Deputy Information Minister Eugene Fahngon as those making derogatory statements that could undermine peace and progress in the country.

In the statement, the embassy said “Those who promote through their words and deeds a Congo-Country divide do not have Liberia’s best interests or that of their constituents at heart, but rather appear motivated by personal ambitions or fears.” The Embassy further noted: “It is unacceptable for Senator Prince Y. Johnson, Representative Yekeh Kolubah (ex-generals) or other former actors in Liberia’s civil wars to incite unlawful acts through ill-considered rhetoric that could jeopardize Liberia’s hard-won peace and security.

The embassy also indicated that, “It is equally irresponsible for people within leadership positions in government or the ruling party to promote such division as Deputy Minister Eugene Fahngon has done on social media,” adding, “To take such a public stance and suggest it is a private opinion or a personal right reflects a misunderstanding of the nature of public service in a democracy.”

As May 14 approaches for Liberians to celebrate National Unification Day, the United States Government, through its embassy in Monrovia, is encouraging all Liberians to reflect on their role in constructively contributing to development and sustaining peace instead of preaching divisive and hate messages that are not in the interest of peace.

Following the US Embassy statement, President George Weah suspended Deputy Information Minister Eugene Fahngon for his comment on social media that those planning protest are “Congo,” not the “natives.”

According to a release from the Executive Mansion, President Weah said his government remains committed to a “One country, one people” policy with zero tolerance on divisive politicking or tribalism.

President Weah in the release warned government officials and all citizens to stop dividing Liberians along ethnic lines.

Although President Weah said he is against divisive politics, there have been a lot of criticisms coming to his government against having more south-easterners in his government than any other region in the country. Moreover, the President and his lieutenants have raised the ire of citizens who have observed that most members of his administration and of the Legislature have yet to publicly declare their assets.

Additionally, there have been public criticisms that the chairman of the ruling party, Mulbah Morlu has been taking lists of CDC partisans to ministries and agencies of government for employment, adding undue pressure to the government’s wage bill, while ignoring Civil Service guidelines.

Meanwhile, Fahngon, being one of the most vocal apologists of the Weah administration, is just a single official facing an action by the President who appears to be under international pressure to silence what borders on hate speech and undermines Liberia’s peace and security.

The chairman of the ruling party, Mulbah Morlu once stated publicly that some members of opposition political parties had planned to assassinate the President; a statement Mr. Morlu could not defend, despite public outcry demanding that he provide proof for his allegations.

Morlu over the past week also accused former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf of financing the planned June 7 protest against the system of governance and the economic condition.