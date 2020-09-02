US-based Liberians Identify With 150 Families, Others

— Receives several impact grants for program initiatives

In response to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, a US-based Liberian organization under the banner, Liberians in Columbus Inc. (LICI), has secured and distributed over 5,000 pounds of fresh produce, rice, vegetable oil, and water to over 150 families, including elderly and the sick.

The distribution, which was carried out recently, is intended to serve at least 175 families.

A statement quoting the organization’s officials claimed that LICI goals is to bridge community gaps, nurture collaboration through safe, peaceful, sustainable practices, initiate opportunities for community involvement and engagement as well as promote a more unified, tolerant, and equitable community.

The US-based Liberian organization said due to the COVID-19 global pandemic affecting “our community, we are proposing a more creative way of engaging the community through virtual platforms.”

An LICI spokesperson told the Daily Observer via mobile phone that the organization currently has 5,000 plus followers on social media, which comprises all community members, noting that, “we will be hosting a Virtual Community Engagement Event.”

Under the Women’s Fund of Central Ohio, LICI declared that they have received US$1,500 through its Phenomena’s Women to provide care packages for several Liberians, particularly women who are healthcare or other essential workers.

LICI said the year 2020, has been an adventurous year as communities across the globe are doing their best to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Due to the overwhelming support from our volunteers and community partners, LICI has implemented multiple initiatives to address some of the community’s needs, including the distribution of masks, hand sanitizer, food baskets, and materials about COVID-19 and how to remain safe,” the LICI spokesperson asserted.

The organization also used the opportunity to inform its members that, they have received US$21,000 from the Ohio Department of Mental Health to implement a community and faith-based culturally competent stigma reduction and US$1,000 from the City of Columbus Department of Neighborhood for Special Event Support Program (SESP).

Meanwhile, LICI is proud to announce that the community has been awarded the following Impact Grants for program initiatives.

The Board of Directors and Executives will immediately establish a team of community members to facilitate the programs with complete oversight and transparency.

“In 2017, organizers made a conscious decision to introduce our fantastic heritage with this great city of Columbus and our neighbors to be inclusive and bridge the gap between New American immigrants and the city at large,” the LICI spokesperson explained.

the spokesperson further said that the cultural fusion festival started in 2018 and works with community groups, neighborhood residents, the city, and private vendors to create a safe and peaceful event for our entire community.