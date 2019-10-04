US-Based Liberian Journalist Becomes Insurance Guru

Peter Massaquoi, before leaving his native homeland Liberia, had big dreams of becoming successful in the United States but had no idea of venturing into the insurance business.

Peter, like many other Liberians and decedents of African, Asian, and European countries who come to the USA via the Diversity Visa (DV) Program, only think of working for companies and earning money to improve their living conditions.

There are lots of opportunities in developed countries, including the USA, for people of all colors and nations. But these do not come easily, except by hard works, abiding the laws, clean records and commitment.

Massaquoi says it just did not happen overnight, but that he spent hours developing himself, working and advancing his scholastic quest over the years to achieve his dream.

“I was motivated to open my own business after realizing that I needed financial freedom and wanted to spend more time with my family. Prior to opening my business, I worked with eight different companies, doing odd jobs and earning less the $18 an hour,” Mr. Massaquoi said.

Today, his story has changed from working at odd jobs to running his own LLC Insurance Agency at 439 S Broad St. #104, Trenton, NJ 08611, providing insurance coverage for over 8000 customers.

His insurance company, with headquarters in the state of New Jersey, is an independent Insurance Agency that provides affordable auto, homeowners, life and health insurance.

The Agency represents many carriers, which include top insurance companies in the USA, and because of that, they are good at the game to provide flexible insurance rates and products based on their clients’ specific needs.

“We will be credible to both our clients and carriers by putting them first in everything we do as an insurance agency,” says Mr. Massaquoi.

Residents of the states of Delaware, New York, New Jersey, Philadelphia, Maryland, North Carolina and Minnesota, which has a huge population of Liberians, African-Americans and Spanish, are benefiting from his company’s low-cost insurance for their houses, cars and life.

Massaquoi’s professional services have earned his entity a very high rating on the USA Small Business Owners website and Google review. Some of his customers include Peter Williams, Manager – DNS Records Hosting at Global Village Network Incorporated, based in New York.

Williams writes, “I recommended Peter Massaquoi because he is honest, sincere and works hard on lots of meaningful projects in the virtual and real-world globally.”

Another Google review writer, Keon White, penned, “If it weren’t for Peter, I don’t know what I would have done. No matter who I called, I was getting $600+auto quotes due to my driving records. But because of Peter and Sherwin, I’m now paying almost half of that amount. I recommend everyone to see these guys. While Tena and Seymour Gifford, owner of Gifford Enterprises Moving and Relocation Storage Cleanout Services, speaking about his highly low and affordable insurance prices, wrote, “Great Insurance prices!!”

Thousands of Americans feel the pinch when it comes to insurance due to the huge price associated with it.

Insurance becomes even complicated and unaffordable if you were involved in multiple accidents.