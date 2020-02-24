Urey Urges President Weah to Make Peace with VP Taylor

The Chairman of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) and political leader of the All Liberian Party (ALP), Benoni Urey has sent a piece of advice to President George Weah to settle the administrative rift between him and his Vice President as he (Urey) says such is not a “good behavior of a real man.”
“Humble yourself, there is nothing to fight about. Jewel is a lady. Usually, real men don’t fight women and so President Weah has to leave this one,” said Urey.
Since taking the helm of national leadership on January 22, 2018, following an indisputable victory at the polls, the relationship between the two highest officials of the country has been observed to be less-than -cordial. Earlier, the President at one point accused his Vice President, Jewel Howard Taylor, of making trips outside of the country without informing his office — something that the Vice President admitted to and made a public apology on state radio. In recent days, however, the Vice President, who has for some time been in silence and rarely seen in public places, wrote the Senate, which she she presides over as President, that she would not attend the opening of that august body’s 3rd-Sitting on grounds that the Executive, headed by the President of Lberia, had denied her of benefits, thus strangulating the functions of her office. She went further to state that her vehicles were without gasoline and, therefore, she would not be in attendance at the opening of the 3rd-Sitting.
Since VP Taylor wrote the Senate and that upper body of the Legislature said it would investigate, it remains unclear whether any such investigation was conducted, or any attempt made to resolve the matter. Meanwhile, the Vice President is now using her National Patriotic Party (NPP) vehicle for official duty instead of her official vehicle.
In his comment relating to the less-than-cordial relation between the two highest public officials, Mr. Urey said: “Liberian people do not want a situation where the President and Vice President will be at loggerhead in the country. It’s unfortunate that this situation has presented itself in such a manner.”
President Weah has on numerous occasions described himself as ‘Feminist-in-Chief’, leaving Liberians in doubt of his resolve to settle the apparent friction between him and his Vice President, who is also a women’s rights advocate.
Mr. Urey indicated that the continued rivalry between President Weah and Vice President Howard-Taylor does not bode well for the government and people of Liberia. Urey presumed that the President is acting on advice from those around him.
“President Weah has to distinguish between his likeness for someone and a Constitutional matter. He might not like the Vice President, but it’s her Constitutional Right to get what belongs to her as a constitutionally elected Vice President of the Republic of Liberia,” he added.
“We the Liberian people are not happy with this saga and he must solve it now. This confusion must stop now. If there is a problem between him and the VP, he must go to her to settle it,” Urey emphasized.
Benoni Urey, you just shut up your roguish, criminal, and corrupt murderous mouth! If you think President George Manneh Weah is the political dwarf you are, and not the political giant he is on both the national stage, and the sub regional stages, as well as the international and global stages, or that Jewel Howard Taylor is the political trollop Sando Johnson, you are just really insane and extremely stupid,
Urey is a real silly hypocrite. Urey, how can you you say former VP Joseph Boakai is a good and experience man fit to be President of a country when this very Joseph Boakai while serving as VP to a woman kept 17 malicious and bitter grudges against the very woman to the extent that he Boakai would not be on speaking terms with the woman the President even in the public! Is such behavior on the part of Joseph Boakai the “good behavior of a real man”????????????????
My sister Kou, you have reminded about this Urey and his thievery and hypocrisy. So I am pasting the below about the very Urey and the very Boakai.
”In a Facebook post, Konneh, a staunch stalwart of the erstwhile ruling Unity Party, disclosed that the former VP had a list of 17 grievances against his former boss – Madam Sirleaf – which hardened his heart to forgive her.
“Most of us who attempted to reconcile the two of them were shocked by the list of 17 grievances that JNB had written down, and kept in his home office. I attempted five times, and he read that list to me each time. Others did too and failed. All of the issues were personal; some genuine and others frivolous to say the least,” Mr. Konneh said about Mr. Boakai.
Konneh added that former president Sirleaf became stunned when she got to know about the list, and could not believe that her VP “had been unhappy with her all these years.”
I remember this headline below well in 2017 in THE PERSPECTIVE MAGAZINE..
Former President Sirleaf
and her
V.P. Joe Boakai
(Not on speaking terms)
Just two days ago Benoni Urey said this about Joseph Boakai ..;;“Joe Boakai [Unity Party] is the most experience person to become president’ of Liberia”
So Urey, with such uncivilized, immoral, indecent, and a savage behavior on the part of Boakai, is that what you claim is ”A GOOD BEHAVIOR OF A REAL MAN”? urey is on supporting boakai because boakai is a fool and a corrupt old man as him Urey a notorious rogue!
Amazing how we cannot stick to issues, but insist on ad hominem attacks on people’s characters without a shred of evidence to support our claims. But this is Liberia, where the only evidence needed is to say, “everybody knows this.” God God help us all.
what evidence do you need idiot. she stated in the presence of the senate that she is being mistreated. Please tell me you did not graduate from Wells Hairston
Who is this Urey a gun runner that supplied Taylor’s Civil Wars that collectively killed over 200,000 Liberians, stole $50 million of the Liberian money from “Liserve” under the maritime program, can now claim to be a moral leader to question anyone about what they can and cannot do. This bitch should shut up and be in jail and throw the keys away. He’s the one now trying to hide under an inept and feeble Boakai who has no vision and has done nothing for his own people. After the 50 years in government, can someone show me a single thing school, clinic, wheel barrel, anything that Boakai has done for his people, his own hometown?
If Liberia must be detached from the ignorant, illiterate, ground break, ground break, womanizing, getting high, can talk, stealing gasoline government of George Weah, it will do itself a favor to reboot and start from scratch. Liberia needs a new start with nothing from the old including Ellen leftovers to survive or it is done.
No lying about being road doctor or road medicine will do anything to revive Liberia. It is all lies and a cheap way to fool the people.
Assuming that Benoni Urey is all that his detractors portray him to be, is it still not proper that he proffers suggestions on how to resolve governance challenges such as the much talked about rift between the President and Vice President?
It’s time we stop calling people names because if you look around Africa, you will see that we’re falling behind the other countries. While they’re developing, our country is moving backward. The west is calling Liberia a failure and our president has not yet been able to visit the White House while other African leaders are paying state visit to the United States. A source of mine at the state department who happens to have a Liberian mother and an American father told me things about how the American government view our president and it was not something that I was amazed to hear.
how can you convince investors when there is a rift between the prezo and the vice prezo? Liberia is a divided nation bound for disaster. get rid of all of those in government and start anew. the petty things that i see in Weah remind me of my sister in kindergarten.
In recent weeks, Benoni Urey may have experienced an epiphany. In and of itself, a change of heart or mind is not nefarious. Sometimes, a change comes through introspection. Sometimes a change occurs through Devine intervention. Example, on the road to Damascus, an educated Pharisee named Saul experienced an epiphany. Saul’s change occurred by way of Devine intervention! As matters relate to Urey, I haven’t heard the name “Jesus” in his mouth in recent weeks. If any change has occurred in Urey’s life recently, it is not Devine. But I detect a change in Urey!
Urey seems to have a problem with Alexander Cummings. A year ago when the CPP merged into one, Urey was a tagged team member of , Cummings, Boaka and the rest of them. That seems not to be the case this time. That’s because (according to reliable information) the CPP or CoP is not speaking with one voice. Now, you would think that the best Urey could do would be to fix things within their caucus. But that isn’t what Urey is up to. Rather, Urey is interested in forming alliances within the caucus. To an extent, Urey has succeeded. Example, Urey has found a common ground with Boakai. Urey thinks that Boskai is more seasoned politically than the firebrand rabble-rouser Alexander Cummings. Urey’s musings impacts Cummings in so many negative ways. It’s obvious because Cummings is really unhappy. Cummings had hoped that he would be chosen to challenge Weah in 2023 without preconditions. Although Cummings will challenge Weah (God willing) in 2023, that is not how Cummings had hoped the challenge would be. There is bad blood within their caucus. There are some people who will challenge what’s been said. It’s okay though. Sometimes, some people become uncomfortable when the truth has been told. The bottom line is this…..an internal brawl within the CPP or CoP is good news for Weah…..it increases Weah’s potency.
The Urey Peace Plan:
I see the mediation effort of Urey differently. I strongly believe that it is incumbent upon each of us to extend a genuine olive branch. I don’t know what Urey’s intentions are. But if he’s mediating genuinely between Weah and VP Jewel Taylor, it’s all good. The only problem that I have with Urey’s peace plan is that the plan is one-sided. Urey blames Weah instead of blaming both of them simultaneously. Example, Urey states that Weah should “humble yourself, Jewel is a lady”. That’s not too smart! It’s unkind to tell the president “humble yourself” especially when you’re delivering a peace plan. Urey’s choice of words are not the best. We all know that Jewel Taylor is a female. Weah knows that.
I applaud Urey for attempting to meditate. But being one-sided is negative.
