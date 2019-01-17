Uprok Announces All Liberian Music Festival

Entertainment event organizer Uprok Events has announced a music festival which is intended to ensure the monetization of Liberia’s rising music industry.

The All Liberian Music Festival, according to T. Mark Korpu, the Chief Executive Office of Uprok Events will be held on March 14 at the famous Antoinette Tubman Stadium (ATS) featuring several A-list and emerging artists and will bring together top producers and record label scouts in search of new artists.

“The festival is predicated upon the need to sow neatly and tightly the loose intra-cultural relationship in Liberia by using music as a potent weapon of intercultural understanding, and medium of appreciation for the country’s arts and culture,” says Korpu.

He added: “This year’s festival, like any one of our past events, will leave fans mesmerized with a lot of an unforgettable triple-treat experience.”

The Uprok CEO added that, being the first of its kind in Liberia, the festival is also aimed at promoting unity among the players in the Liberia music industry—something which has been lacking over the years.

“We will also like to announce that certain percentage of the total revenue generated will go to a development project to aid the industry, and this will be an entertainment arena that will host not least than 8,000 people, “he said.

The Uprok CEO added that this festival is in line with Pillar one of President George M. Weah Pro- poor Agenda to empower Liberians with the tools to gain control of their lives through more equitable provision of opportunities in education, health, youth and development.

Meanwhile, Mr. Korpu has called on the Government, business owners, small and large companies, influential individuals to join the company’s efforts to make the festival a success.