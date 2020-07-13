UP Legislative Caucus Warns Henry Costa

Unity Party Legislative Caucus Chairman, Hanson Kiazolu, has sternly warned talkshow host Henry Costa against what the Caucus terms as a “ridiculous outburst” concerning the recent meeting between former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and her former Vice President Joseph Nyuma Boakai along with the UP Caucus. The Caucus comprises 25 lawmakers in both the Senate and the House of Representatives.

Caucus Chairman Kiazolu maintained that the “ridiculous outburst” is a mudslinging — a deliberate spreading of negative information which has the propensity to derail the image of the party and thus violating the norms.

The UP caucus chairman, in a strongly worded statement, said while it is true that the Party welcomes the views of people, it seriously and vehemently rejects the interference of non-partisan opinion, especially in its processes of restructuring and unification.

Chairman Kiazolu said the likes of Henry Costa can never dictate what kind of plan should be good for the UP from his recent barrage of unfair comments.

“Those kinds of views narrated by Henry Costa over the past days are extremist and cannot find any iota of space in our body politics,” the statement said.

He added: “Henry Costa should desist from his blame game about the 2017 elections because he also should share responsibility, given that he used his media outlet to criticize the UP-led government and promote the opposition bloc which is today the ruling establishment.”

The Chairman said the Caucus will continue to foster and support strong partisanship through its reconciliation drive and denounce media extremism that has the propensity to thwart the initiative.