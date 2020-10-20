Court Orders Arrest of Activist Martin K.N. Kollie

… over comment on LRA employees’ Murder

A social media post by former student activist Martin K.N. Kollie, where he accused one Bill Tiklo of masterminding the murder of two of the four professional auditors, has landed Kollie in serious trouble with the Monrovia City Court.

The court on Monday, October 19, issued a writ of arrest against defendant Kollie after charging him with multiple offenses that include criminal coercion and disseminating obscene materials based on a complaint filed by Tiklo.

In his social media post on October 15, 2020 defendant Kollie claimed that Tiklo is responsible for the death of two of the four staff of the Liberia Revenue Authority, namely: Albert Peters, Assistant Commissioner for Internal Audit and Victoria Asmah ‘Gifty’ Lamah, Manager, Tax Payer Services Division.

Since the corpses of Peters and Lamah were discovered, there are however lingering but deep suspicions that their deaths were officially sanctioned, for which Kollie, according to his social media post, is now holding Tiklo responsible.

According to the writ of arrest, Tiklo claims that Kollie’s accusation created serious embarrassment that subjected him, Tiklo, to hatred and public ridicule.

“The alleged act by defendant Kollie, being unlawful, wicked and illegal and is in violation of the panel law of Liberia the court documents,” the lawsuit said.

It can be recalled that the lifeless bodies of Peters and Lamah were discovered in a vehicle believed to be owned by Peters on October 2, 2020, near the Sacred Heart Cathedral on Broad Street.