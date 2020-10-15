New Book Calls on Christians to S.C.R.A.P. Racism

The Senior Pastor of the Ebenezer Community Church (ECC) in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, Rev. Dr. Francis O. S. Tabla, has published a new book, calling on Christians to Speak up, Call up, Rise up, Act up and Pray up Racism. He titled it the book “SCRAP Racism”, for short.

Rev. Tabla, a native of Liberia, West Africa is an evangelist, pastor, preacher, and teacher.

He emphasized that SCRAP Racism came as an inspiration when he was preparing to deliver his regular sermon one Sunday morning in early June 2020. “I was in preparation to deliver a sermon at ECC on the ‘Church’s Response to Racial Tension’ when I got the inspiration to expand on the manuscript of the message to publish it into a mini-book”, he said.

As Rev. Tabla calls on the church to SCRAP Racism, U.S. President Donald J. Trump, during a presidential debate on September 20, 2020, said he would not allow people to call America a racist place.

“We have to go back to the core values of this country,” President Trump said. “They were teaching people that our country is a horrible place, a racist place. They were teaching people to hate our country. I am not going to allow that to happen.”

While this is true that not all Americans are racists, Rev. Tabla’s book, “SCRAP Racism”, which is scheduled for launch on October 18, 2020, in the U.S., is an intriguing read that captures evidence of racism in the American society that manifests itself in many spheres of American life, including the church, as well as banking, court, education, justice, medical, police, and work environments, among others.

Rev. Dr. Francis Tabla, Pastor, Ebenezer Community Church

The book, according to him, goes on to discuss the pivotal role the church in America has to play in resolving the racial divide and gives a compelling and very intriguing alliterated marching orders on how the church should go about her role.

Rev. Tabla also references a passage from the book of Acts 10:34-35, in which the Apostle Peter gets the revelation that the message of Jesus Christ was not only for the Jews, but for all of humanity. Thus, if Christ, in His human body, did not show partiality towards humans, how could we, who are made in His image and likeness, show partiality to our brothers and sisters?

The launch, according to Rev. Tabla, will take place at the Ebenezer Community Church, 9200 West Broadway, Brooklyn Park, MN 55445, 17:00 GMT.

“Cost of the book is US$13.99 for the soft copy and US$26.99 for the hard copy. Shipping fee is US$3.00”, Rev. Tabla said.

He added that copies of the book can also be bought on Kindle, Amazon.com and Authorhouse.com or directly ordered by Cashapp $FrancisTabla or (763) 443-2433.

The Ebenezer Community Church, planted by Rev. and Mrs. Francis O.S. Tabla in 2000, has grown from just eight members to over seven hundred.

Rev. Tabla holds the Doctor of Ministry degree from Luther Seminary in St. Paul and a Master of Divinity degree, Samuel DeWitt Proctor School of Theology at Virginia Union University. He obtained his Bachelor of Theology degree from the Liberia Baptist Theological Seminary, Liberia, and a Diploma in Electronics from the Booker Washington Institute in Kakata, Liberia.

He is also the author of “My Golden Rule” (How Men Should Treat Women).