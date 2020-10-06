Prof. Tarpeh Takes Over EPA

Promises to allow the technicians do their work

Former Commerce Minister, Professor Wilson K. Tarpeh, has officially taken over the affairs of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) days after his appointment as Executive Director of the agency by President George M. Weah.

Speaking at a senior management meeting following a brief turning over ceremony, Prof. Tarpeh assured that technicians and scientists working at the EPA would be allowed to discharge their duties without interference.

Prof. Tarpeh said although he has a background in finance, he is of the conviction that technical entities like the EPA are easy to manage if technicians are allowed to do their work.

He promised to use his over 35 years of experience both in the public and private sectors to enhance the operation of the EPA.

Prof. Tarpeh, a former Minister of Finance and Commerce, asked employees of the EPA to be committed and dedicated to their jobs.

“Let’s work as a team. Forget politics. Leave the politics with me,” he told the employees.

Prof. Tarpeh cautioned the employees against disrespecting each other and requested employees who have issues to contact him first before seeking outside help.

He warned against gossip and said anyone coming to him with gossip will have to provide evidence because “It destroys institution.”

“Gossip is wrong. It’s dangerous and people who promote it lack self-confidence,” Prof. Tarpeh said.

Prof. Tarpeh lauded Deputy Executive Director Randall M. Dobayou for managing the affairs of the entity and promised to improve the welfare of staff.

Prior to the Executive Director’s statement, Mr. Dobayou welcomed the entity’s new boss and thanked the staff of the EPA who worked with him to ensure the smooth running of the entity while the president was looking out for a new executive director.

He admonished staff against engaging in politics and said they don’t have authority over who becomes head of the EPA.

Mr. Dobayou lauded President Weah for the confidence reposed in him to act as Executive Director of the EPA.

He promised to work with Prof. Tarpeh for the smooth running of the EPA and recalled that he and professor have come a long way.