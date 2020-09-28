Disenchanted CPP Members, Others, Pledge Support to Taa Wongbe’s Senatorial Bid

Hundreds of what appear to be ‘disenchanted members’ of the Collaborating Political Parties have endorsed the candidacy of Taa Wongbe, a senatorial aspirant for Nimba County.

The group under the banner of “Conscious Youth of the Collaborating Political Parties” pledged their support to Wongbe as their preferred candidate to contest for the Nimba County senatorial seat.

The aggressive partisans, speaking at the ceremony marking the return of Wongbe in the county said that they have vetted and done all background investigations and called on all Nimbaians to vote him.

“Taa Wongbe, is a son of Nimba County and a strong advocate of the people of Nimba, who has invested immensely in the people of Nimba by providing jobs for hundreds of citizens through his investment firm,” the group said in their statement.

“Taa has over 15 years of experience and engagement and leadership from around the world and represented a new generation of young people who wants to bring meaningful changes and ideas to Nimba County,” they said.

Mr. Wongbe is running as an independent candidate after he resigned from the CPP over its handling of the controversial CPP primary in Sanniquellie, in which Edith Gongloe Weh was declared the winner.

Despite the heavy downpour of rain, Wongbe was warmly received by his supporters who walked through rain to the local office of ANC in Ganta for the ceremony.

Wongbe marches through Ganta with his supporters

Some other speakers, including youth from the Liberty Party and other groupings, pledged their support to Taa Wongbe for his decision to contest the election as an independent candidate and as a face of the young people in the Senate.

Liberty Party, Nimba District 3 chairperson Jacob Gonwoe and entourage pledged their supports to Wongbe, saying that they still remain partisans of the Liberty Party but, for the coming election, they believe Wongbe is able to deliver the goods.

Wongbe, in his acceptance remarks, said told the audience that Nimba currently lacked good leadership and, as a result, the county has been underdeveloped as roads become deplorable every rainy season.

“I refused to compromise the interest of the young people and, this time around, we must moved Nimba forward for the betterment of all, especially the old ladies and old men who are striving to get goods to the market to support their children in school,” he said.

Since the disputed primary in Sanniquellie, where CPP endorsed Madam Gongloe-Weh as their choice aspirant, there have been calls on the local radios, urging Wongbe to endorse the female aspirant and wait for the 2023 election, when he will have his turn.

But Wongbe, in remarks refuting the call, said: “We cannot compromise the interest of the people of Nimba, especially the young people.”

Currently, there are seven persons who have expressed their desire to contest the coming senatorial election but, among them, Wongbe is believed to be the youngest.

Wongbe described the CPP primary in Sanniquellie as fraudulent and said its result was canceled by the special investigative committee set up by CPP and called for another primary, but the CPP compromised the issue, which went against his interest.

However, Mr. Taa Wongbe has expressed optimism of winning the special senatorial election in Nimba, urging his supporters to stand up for victory.