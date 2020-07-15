SAIL Participates in Liberia’s COVID-19 Relief Efforts

— Provides food to vulnerable, underprivileged people

Strive Africa Initiative Liberia (SAIL) with support from the government through the Ministry of Youth and Sports, has stepped out to provide food and non-food items to vulnerable and underprivileged Liberians in the fight against the coronavirus.

SAIL was established in 2015, with the objective of enhancing the educational agenda of young people, irrespective of religion, ethnicity, and political affiliation through technologies, innovations as well as advocacy.

Speaking during the donation ceremony, the Executive Director of SAIL J. Austine Sieh, Jr., said it was the organization’s way of identifying with the Liberian people, particularly residents in District #17 in the fight against the virus.

According to him, since the outbreak of the virus in the country, SAIL has been engaged with awareness on how to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

“In these periods of the global health crisis, we from SAIL deem it necessary to identify with you. We thought of going beyond just giving out messages but to give our people the needed materials that can help them,” Sieh said.

He further added that the organization gives out stickers to motorcyclists with the inscription “NO MASK NO RIDER” and those selling in shops, to help them adhere to health procedures put in place to combat the spread of coronavirus, while carrying out normal business activities.

At the same time, Sieh urged Liberians to trust institutions that are leading the fight against COVID-19.

The SAIL Executive Director, who is a YALI fellow, used the occasion to remind everyone of how COVID-19 is dangerous, saying: “We should all obey the government’s directives to stay home, wash hands regularly, use hand sanitizers often and wear a face mask when going out.”

Sieh explained that the items donated to the people of District #17 were to complement efforts being made by the government to provide them with food.

“As we go through the many demands and restrictions of COVID-19 that is forcing all of us to change how we live, work, and interact with one another, I want to take a moment to let you know that I’m thinking about you, your families, and your communities,” Sieh told beneficiaries in District #17.

Additionally, Sieh told the Daily Observer that on Thursday, July 8, the organization gave away over hundreds professionally made African fabric nose masks to the recipients of the ration provided.

He also expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Young Men Christian Association (YMCA), APM Terminal, Messengers of Peace, and others for the support as well as working with SAIL amid COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the beneficiaries expressed profound gratitude to SAIL for its heartfelt support towards the most vulnerable in their community.

“The food and non-food items are critical needs at this time, and have come at the most opportune time,” said one of the beneficiaries.