Last Mile Health Pledges Support To Grand Gedeh Health Team In The Fight Against COVID-19

By: Ben T.C. Brooks-Zwedru

An international non – governmental organization, the Last Mile Health providing support to the health care delivery system in Liberia, has pledged its commitment to working with the Grand Gedeh County Health Team in the fight against the deadly Coronavirus to the end.

According to Last Mile Health County Technical Coordinator, Mr. Alexander M. Bility, they will not wait as an INGO humanitarian organization to allow coronavirus to enter the county and destroy the lives of the citizens.

He also called on all humanitarian organizations and even the CSOs to join the fight, adding, “ it is about time to join the fight against Coronavirus because it’s deadly”.

Last Mile Health first Tiyatien when it was established in Zwedru in 2007 by survivors of Liberia’s civil war and American health workers who dedicated themselves to saving lives.

“Since the founding of this organization,we have been working in isolated parts of this county, meeting the health needs of Liberians and foreign nationals, because it’s the organization’s goal”. Mr. Bility stressed.

“In the fight against this global pandemic, the organization is committed to supporting the County Health team in providing stipends for 6 health workers to be assigned in our catchment communities of B’hai and Tempo borders with Ivory Coast in order to prevent people from entering from Ivory Coast,”.Bility added.

Mr. Bility made the commitment on behalf of the institution’s Country Director, Maron Zubah, at the recent regular Information Management System (IMS) meeting on April 7, 2020 in Zwedru along with other partners and the county authority.

However, Last Mile Health presented huge consignment of assorted Infectious Prevention and Control (IPC) materials to the County Health Team as a means of strengthening its capacity to effectively treat people who may come down with fever.

Some of the items provided, include 195 pcs of liquid soap, 195 pieces of hand washing buckets, 120 bottles of alcohol and hand sanitizers, 8 pcs of protective suit and 8 pcs of rain gear respectively.

Receiving the donation, Grand Gedeh County Health Officer Dr. Augustine Fannieh commended Last Mile Health for the gesture.

He said the donation was timely, adding, “Last Mile Health Organization is a traditional partner to the county Health Team and has been very supportive.”

Grand Gedeh County has only 4 recognized bordering points with Ivory Coast where health workers are posted along with joint security.

and 15 underground crossing points with Ivory-Coast which exposes the county to getting COVID-19 due to insufficient joint security officers and health workers to assign there. The four officially established border crossing points include, B’hai Toe Town, Tempo, Garley Town and the Bartijain border.

The underground crossing points with Ivory-Coast are; Old Poahn,Baywaydee, Bo Town, Wulu village, Barleken, and Middle East. Others include; Vlehyee Town, Dubai, Wlotedee, Garglor, Sanquenvillage, Kofi, village, Bennie village and Traboe.

Grand Gedeh County is located in central southeastern Liberia, the boundary with Nimba, Sinoe and River Gee counties.

To all of these crossing points real health measures are yet to be put into place with the exception of watching the hands. To some of these crossing points only clear water is posted at the gate due to the lack of supports security officers have said.