“Until Our Demands Are Met, We Will Continue Protest”

— Says COP

Following the historic June 7 protest stage by the Council of Patriots (COP), they have announced a renewed and continued Protest from Wednesday, July 24th until all the demands outlined in the petition to the Weah-led administration are met.

The COP at a Press conference held in Monrovia on July 12, 2019, said the renewal of their protest will be nation-wide, covering all counties and a call to address all the issues affecting our country.

“Announcing these actions,” said COP Chairman, Henry P. Costa, “we renew our pledge to ‘Save the State’ and call on all Liberians and our international partners to join this long march to address the plight of our nation.”

Costa called on all Liberians at home and abroad, irrespective of religion and political persuasion, to stand up to save the nation. He said patriotic Liberians must reflect for a moment on the status of Liberia and look at themselves in the mirror, look in the eyes of their children, especially girls, who suffer daily abuse.

“Take a walk and look around our streets and neighborhoods,” Costa said, “and how the filth mirrors the heart of our leaders, look at our clinics and hospitals in neglect, look at our schools without hope and promise.”

He noted that companies are laying workers off left and right and Weah and his officials do not care. “We are a nation In Peril! Liberia and Liberians deserve better.”

He said unrepentantly dictatorship that is on the rise and the emergence of the Weah clan, where every business and every contract is linked to him and his cronies, must be rejected by the people who employed him in 2017.

Costa said the blatant insult and neglect of the common people can be seen on a daily basis when President Weah refused to publicly declare his assets and have them verified; when President Weah and his clan remain insensitive to the daily sufferings of Liberians as he engages in lavish spending on foreign trips as in the case of his recent state visit to the Guinea where he used over US$155,000 for the trip.

He said the recent budget presented to the Legislature offered better living conditions to the rich rather than improving the lives of the poor.

“When the L$16 billion missing Liberian dollars still cannot be accounted for” Costa said, “when the US$25 Million remains a mystery undergoing several phony investigations in order to shield his beloved Samuel Tweah, Governor Patray, and others; when donors’ monies are diverted under unilateral conditions; when President Weah plans to retire Central Bank Governor Patray with an amount of US$500,000 package as a reward for helping to deplete our reserve and disorganizing our financial sector; when the police can shoot live bullets into protesters in Kingsville; when our courts offer no justice and protection for the weak; and now, when President Weah and his Clan plan to throw lavish parties and organize wasteful ceremonies on July 26 while Liberians weep over the dismal socio-economic decline of our country, it is time to tell the Weah-led government that enough is enough.”

It may be recalled on June 9, 2019, barely two days after the historic June 7 peaceful protest, COP announced a one-month suspension of activities to offer the government opportunity to join them in their determination to save the state.

The COP said the period of one month has expired and, despite a public commitment to engage in dialogue; the government has engaged in tactics to ridicule, ignore, and further neglect its solemn pledge to serve the Liberian People with honesty, dedication, and integrity.

But while they waited for their demands of the petition to be addressed, President Weah and his clan continue to indulge in some of the most unspeakable violations of human rights, engage in the reckless abuse and disregard of the public trust and expand the Weah Enterprise.