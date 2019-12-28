UNOWAS Warns Against Violence, Hopes Protest Can Be Called Off

But Costa says “all is set” for December 30 protest
As December 30 fast approaches for the planned protest of “Weah step-down” with fear of violence beclouding Monrovia, the ECOWAS Commission and the United Nations Office in West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS) have called on all parties to ensure that the peace and security of Liberia are maintained, sternly warning that anyone party causing violence to undermine and threaten the security of the country will be held to account.
The warning by the combined international bodies follows recent statement by US Congressman Chris Smith, who called on the government to provide security for the protesters to have a peaceful assembly without intimidation or violence from members of the CDC and the police; warning also that failure to do so the government will face sanction.
Dated December 27, 2019, the UNOWAS communiqué makes the position of the world and regional bodies clear that they are conscious of the rights enshrined in the Liberian Constitution, whereby the citizens are guaranteed the right to peacefully assemble and petition their government and to express themselves freely.
A delegation of UNOWAS, having visited Liberia and spoken with all stakeholders including President George Weah and the Council of Patriots, says it welcomes the desire by some members of the public to call off (cancel) the December 30 protest “if specific actions were taken in addressing some of the governance and economic issues which form the basis of the current tension in the country.”
The CoP’s planned protest is driven by what it describes as “bad governance” in the administration of President George Weah, coupled with rampant corruption and economic hardship facing the citizenry of the country. The group claims that all these social-economic issues are arising because the President is incapable to lead the country and therefore he must step down.
With respect to the economic crisis facing the country, characterized by scarcity of the Liberian dollar in commercial banks, spiraling inflation and high commodity prices, the government has endorsed the infusion of L$4 billion into the economy as a way of mitigating the situation.
However, the decision remains distasteful to the public, especially economic experts, as the whereabouts of the alleged missing L$16 billion scandal of 2018, as well as the US$25 million that was infused into the economy to “mop up” excess liquidity of Liberian dollars, remain in limbo.
It can be recalled that when the President had his first live interview on the state-run ELBC Radio recently, he said businesspeople are withholding the Liberian dollar in their houses, thereby causing scarcity of the local currency; a statement that also backs the opinion by pundits that printing additional banknotes is illogical because the government does not know yet how much of the Liberian dollar is in circulation.
Following a series of meetings with the President and some key government officials this week, the UNOWAS delegation said it “notes with pleasure the interest of the government in addressing the relevant issues aimed at calming the tension and calling off the protest.”
The delegation went further to encourage the government to establish, with the support of ECOWAS, the United Nations and its partners a platform for a sustainable and an all-inclusive dialogue for the peace, security and stability of the country and thereby eliminating undue recourse to demonstration and protest.
The delegation also notes with emphasis that it is taking seriously promise made by the government to provide details of the commitment made in the state of the nation address next January, and at the same time exhorting all parties to work towards calling off the “Imminent” protest in the general interest of Liberia and the sub region.
However, the chairman of the Council of Patriots, Henry P. Costa, has reassured that the pending December 30 protest will proceed as planned. According to him, for the President to decide to wait until the next State of the Nation Address in late January 2020 to address the critical national concerns that were raised by the CoP on June 7, 2019, is yet another confirmation that President Weah is not fit to run the country.
In a Facebook live video, Costa noted that the UNOWAS delegation said the protest can be called off “if the government takes specific actions in addressing the economic and governance issues in the country.”
As far as he is concerned, Mr. Costa said, the government has not taken any actions, and it has failed to address issues raised by the CoP on June 7 this year during a mass citizen protest that brought together over 5,000 people. Costa also noted that UNOWAS’ suggested in its statement.
The days of William Tubman, Samuel Doe, and Charles Taylor are now receded into history. In today’s democracy, power is inherent in the people. The people are the arbiters of political power; they can give it to their leaders and they can also take it away when necessary.
The longer this president stays in power, the more likely our country will relapse into a pariah state. This president is consumed by greed and an insatiable desire for wealth and pleasure at the expense of state. He had one goal of incessantly seeking the presidency over the years and that was to regain his lost wealth he squandered following years of playing soccer in European countries. He thrived on his popularity and a naive population of zealot admirers whose instinctively correlated his former soccer skills to national leadership.
He has no cultivated education and barely completed junior high school. He hired a proxy learner in person of Christopher Wisner who completed the undergraduate and graduate degrees for him from a notoriously Online University—The in-the air DEVRY UNIVERSITY of Florida. As his own party chairman stated, he is destroying the country. He goes to other countries and returns home with funds meant for the country but ends up converting it into his own. He consummates sex with attractive females and awards them with jobs with unmatched skills acquisitions as narrated by his own party chairman.
The people must act swiftly to remove him from power else we might be able to recognize Liberia under this functional illiterate President. The December 30 protest should be about bringing Weah down to save the Liberian from this thievery President. He is worth to be impeached but with a venal parliament, the people have to act as their own parliamentarians to demand this president step down.
ALL HAIL LIBERIA HAIL—COUNT DOWN TO 12:30; LIKE TUNISIA, SUDAN, THE IVORY COAST, BURKINA FASO, MALI, SO FOLLOWS LIBERIA. If ECOWAS is afraid of precedent in the name of democracy, Liberia is greater than precedent and she deserves better!
You perhaps inadvertently did not mention that the days of Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, and her gang of thieves including Boakai, Sawyer, and the rest of you thieves are relics.
You are spewing such rubbish because when the people begin to move against you bastards, you and your Sierra Leonean wife will quickly run across the border into Freetown or Bo.
Like you people did in 1985 when you misled innocent young people to challenge a government backed by the international community as is this government backed by UNOWAS Delegation!
After Ellen gunned down protesters, what happened? They awarded her with the Nobel. Tolbert did the same and he was made the Chairman of the AU hitherto the OAU.
Quite recently the leaders of Egypt, Ivory Coast, Senegal, Ethiopia, South Africa, Turkey, Rwanda, etc. gunned down similar violators claiming to be protesters.
I am very happy with the stance of this government not to set a dangerous precedent by encouraging such lawlessness on the part of people who were rejected at the ballot box.
We have only Liberia let seek peaceful solution. Dialogue is the best way forward.
Liberian know how to criticize. Ask them for the solution to their criticism and you will get fruitless rumblings.
Is the Weah government not getting the same attention it gives the Sirleaf’s government?
Consider the questions and advisory of Matthew 7:3-5: “And why beholdest thou the mote that is in thy brother’s eye, but considerest not the beam that is in thine own eye? [Matthew 7:3 kjv]
Or how wilt thou say to thy brother, Let me pull out the mote out of thine eye; and, behold, a beam is in thine own eye? [Matthew 7:4 kjv]
Thou hypocrite, first cast out the beam out of thine own eye; and then shalt thou see clearly to cast out the mote out of thy brother’s eye. [Matthew 7:5 kjv]”
When you make promises to get what you want and you get it, you must deliver on your promised. A deceiver may succeed in the beginning but in the end he/she faces the wrath.
President George Weah is a good, honest, and decent man but he need to purge “the predators” of his presidency.
Matilda my sister, I share you view and the perspectives of the many others that The Government must deal with this undemocratic, indisciplined, and lawless, behaviour on the part of as someone mentioned “less than 1 % of the citizenry ” just as countries as Ivory Coast, Egypt, Nigeria, Guinea, Senegal, South Africa, Rwanda, and even as Tolbert and Ellen dealt with such a lawless handful of hooligans. In short President George Manneh Weah and his government will have to do the same as Paul Kagame, Abdel Sisi, and others etc. So as to have these hooligans financed by Benoni Urey abd Joseph Boakai realize that governments are elected to govern and not to be governed. And ir is ONLY through elections or impeachments, Presidents are removed or at the end of their term as stipulated by the Constitution. I
What will happen if weah ask for a dialogue with all groups, reposition his govt, and ask for more inclusion from Liberians to help the development of the country. Will he not be president any more? Was he a president before? Why are Africans so difficult to deal with in finding solution to problems after the take power? Weah has forgotten that the World best African best European best titles, he didn’t killed anyone nor fight against the other players for it. He played honestly and the world saw his effort and Grant him the titles.
I wonder he thinks when he died, he will take the title with him, nothing we brought to this world and nothing we will take along with us. Why fight to defend something that you did not create nor will ever keep all your Life besides Life itself.
Why will Liberians or Africans become so hard headed when he have power today that will be gone tomorrow.
Weah needs to know that nothing last forever, even with the power.
He who can’t hear can feel. I wish him well on 12:30.
May God help Liberians on that day.
Most, if not all Liberians agree that a protest is a form of expression. But the manner in which Costa and company are going about their planned protest is inappropriate. Costa and company are calling for Weah to step down from the presidency. Sadly, a demand such as that is unlikely. Weah will not be emasculated by scare tactics neither do I think Weah’s core supporters will capitulate under such terms.
There’s no doubt about the economic hardship in Liberia. Costa and company have the right to raise alarm bells about the issues that affect the Liberian people. However, in doing so, an unnecessary demand such as to call for a step down is unscrupulous. The rule of law must prevail. The Constitution must be followed and respected. At least three years from now, a contest for the presidency will be held. Please do not plunge Liberia into anymore war.
