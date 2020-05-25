United Methodist Pastor, Others Escape Arrest for Dynamite Fishing

-In Grand Bassa County

The National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority (NaFAA) has disclosed that the host Pastor of the United Methodist Church located in the Pin-berry Community and a crew of Dynamite Fishermen have escaped police arrest after been cut in Dynamite Fishing recently.

In a press release, NaFAA said the illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing took place around the Elizabeth Village Resort, near the Bridge connecting the Grand Bassa Community College (GBCC) to the City of Buchanan.

According to the NaFAA Director General Emma Metieh Glassco, Pastor William Tarr and his crew of dynamite fishermen were seen shooting dynamites in Benson River close to the Bridge of the Grand Bassa Community College recently.

Madam Glassco, who stressed that dynamite fishing falls under illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing, noted that it is been perpetrated by some unscrupulous fishermen despite being banned by the Liberian Fisheries Authority.

Madam Glassco said Pastor William Tarr and dynamite fishermen were seen in two separate paddling canoes in the act by a Joint Team comprising of NaFAA Deputy Director General for Technical Services William Boeh and the LNP Grand Bassa County Police Detachment, but they later escaped with one paddling (Kru Canoe) canoe.

Meanwhile, according to the NaFAA Boss, the police arrested several items from Pastor William Tarr and crew of dynamite fishermen upon their escape.

The items include a Paddling canoe (Kru canoe) bearing NaFAA’s registration number (CN-0004-GBC-150), a single barrel gun along with several rounds of ammunition and an ID Card of Pastor William Tarr.

The NaFAA Director General is urging the LNP Grand Bassa County Police Detachment to further pursue and arrest Pastor William Tarr of the United Methodist Church, located in the Pin-Berry Community and his crew of dynamite fishermen for violations of the Liberian Fisheries Law.

She mentioned that upon their arrest they will face the full weight of the Liberian law.