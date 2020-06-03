UNICEF’s First Shipment of Medical Supplies Arrive in Liberia

UNICEF’s first shipment of vital medical supplies to Liberia arrived at Roberts International Airport (RIA) yesterday, on Tuesday, June 2. The shipment, which weighs about 14 metric tonnes according to UNICEF-Liberia, contains oxygen concentrators, assorted pharmaceuticals, protective equipment for health care givers and other health equipment to be made available to health facilities and communities where there is a need.

The shipment is funded by the Word Bank to support the response of the Government of Liberia to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is also part of the trilateral agreement through which UNICEF will support the delivery of essential emergency supplies to the Ministry of Health within the framework of the World Bank financed COVID-19 Emergency Response Project.

The World Bank and UNICEF in collaboration with government and partners are working on community sensitization, provision of WASH equipment and strengthening of Public Health capacities.

“We are grateful to our partnership with the World Bank and UNICEF in Liberia for the possibility of organizing a much vital delivery of emergency supplies in a short period,” a UNICEF-Liberia press release quotes Health Minister Dr. Wilhelmina Jallah. “This shipment will enable us to address some of the gaps and needs within the health response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some of the supplies will also help protect our health workers who are risking themselves trying to protect us all.”

Meanwhile, UNICEF Representative in Liberia Laila O. Gad thanked the partners for the support in ensuring that essential supplies are available to respond to the affected population in Liberia, including children and their families amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our response to the COVID-19 pandemic builds on the lessons learnt from the Ebola response, which demonstrated the effectiveness of investing in community structures in order to strengthen programmatic interventions by leveraging existing community structures across programmatic areas. Also, it takes into consideration the importance of continuing the provision of basic health services,” Mr. Gad said.

Liberia ,like other countries, continues to combat Coronavirus, with 311 confirmed cases recorded so far. The confirmed cases include 167 recoveries and 28 deaths as of June 1, 2020.