UNICEF Begins Distribution of US$236K Worth of Essential Drugs, Medical Supplies

UNICEF yesterday, July 23, 2020, began a nationwide distribution of essential drugs and medical supplies, worth over US$236,000. The distribution is being done on behalf of the Ministry of Health (MOH).

A statement from the Ministry said the distribution which is in three folds includes medical equipment, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), and essential drugs. According to the statement issued in Monrovia, the distribution comes as part of the agreement between the Ministry of Health (MoH) and the World Bank (WB).

UNICEF procured the drugs and medical equipment through an arrangement with the World Bank to help boost the fight against COVID 19 in the country. Authorities said the distribution plan has already been drawn up, as the various counties are in full gear to receive their medical supplies.

In a related development, the World Bank yesterday donated a brand new ventilator to the Health Ministry. An official of the Bank said the donation is part of the US$17 million budget the Bank has allotted to help Liberia fight the Coronavirus.

In response, Health Minister, Wilhelmina Jallah thanked the World Bank for the donation and called on others including diaspora Liberians to follow suit. Minister Jallah also called for strict compliance of the COVID-19 preventive measures and vowed to institute punitive action against violators.

The latest ventilator brings to twenty-four the number of ventilators the Ministry of Health now has in the country.