‘Unfair for People to Accuse Me of Killing Nyenpan’

— Minister McGill Accuses Gov’t officials, opposition parties of spewing fake news
Minister of State for Presidential Affairs, Nathaniel F. McGill, has distanced himself from the death of the late Public Works Minister Mobutu V. Nyenpan as being speculated that he played a part. Mr. McGill is at the same time accusing unidentified government officials and others in opposition of spewing propaganda to ruin his reputation.
The family of Nyenpan, however, had earlier dispelled that their family member and relative did not die of food poisoning and there is no one connected to his death.
It can be recalled that the late Public Works Minister died on October 30, 2020, in Accra Ghana, after spending two months in a coma following an abrupt illness that struck him unconscious.
On Monday, November 16, 2020, at a press conference held at his residence in Paynesville, Minister McGill said: “How will I kill someone who was very closed to me and even visited me at my house?”
He maintained that if the late Public Works Minister died of food poison as speculated in the public, the Paris Restaurant that provided the food for the meeting should be held accountable.
According to him, the food was brought after the meeting and he did not know where it came from; however, McGill said he later heard that Paris Restaurant provided the food for the meeting, from where the late Minister came.
He said those involved are trying to malign his character, stating “The medical report is available,” and “I did not send for food or ask for the people to bring food or even eat with the late Minister Nyanpan.” Minister McGill said he ate some of the food provided for the meeting with John Youboty, a Liberian road engineer, but did not eat with the late Minister Nyanpan.
He said there is a need for the management of Paris Restaurant to be questioned regarding the food provided, stating “It’s unfair for people to be accusing me of killing the late Minister Nyenpan as I have never been to Paris Restaurant since 2014.”
“In the government, I had two close friends that I interacted with most of the time, and one of those two was Mobutu. Every time Mobutu is doing an inspection, he will always send for me and we will be together. Mobutu never called me by my name but always chairman,” Minister McGill explained.
According to him, he knows some of the people who are involved in the propaganda against him and will name some of them when the need arises or the investigation is completed. McGill indicated that the meeting, which led to speculation that the late Minister Nyenpan died of poison, was intended to settle the bidding issue raised by the late Minister against the Public Procurement and Concessions and Commission (PPCC) held at the Ministry of Public Works.
McGill said it was not the first time having a meeting at the Public Works, and during that time of the meeting, over 25 persons including deputy Public Works Ministers, Assistant Ministers, and Directors attended.
The accusation to which Minister McGill is reacting sparked up when Nyenpan’s death was announced and he, along with some top government officials, have been blamed as those behind the death of the Public Works Minister who is said to have eaten some food with them during a meeting characterized by heated argument. The argument according to McGill was about the contract to construct the road leading to the 14 Military Hospital.
