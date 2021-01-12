UNDP Liberia Gets New Res. Rep.

The United Nations Development Programme has announced the appointment of Mr. Stephen Rodriques as its new Resident Representative for Liberia. Mr. Rodriques previously served as UNDP Resident Representative in Rwanda.

A native of Jamaica, Rodriques replaces Dr. Pa Lamin Beyai, who has ended his 4-year tour of duty in Liberia and now appointed Resident Representative in Sierra Leone.

Prior to his service as Country Director for UNDP Rwanda (2015-2018), Rodriques was UNDP Deputy Country Director in Indonesia (2010-2015).

He worked as Programme Advisor in the Operations Support Group/Executive Office in UNDP New York and was also Head of the Governance and Poverty Unit in UNDP Jamaica (2002-2005) and a part-time Lecturer in Political Science at the University of the West Indies (2004-2005).

Prior to joining UNDP, Stephen occupied various positions in the Jamaican Government, serving as Director of Social Policy in the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development (1999-2000), Head of Planning and Development in the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (1996-1999), and Assistant to the Director General of the Planning Institute of Jamaica (1993-1995).

He holds a master’s degree in business administration from the IESE Business School in Barcelona, Spain and both a Master of Philosophy in Government and Bachelor’s degree in International Relations from the University of the West Indies, Kingston, Jamaica. He speaks English and Spanish.