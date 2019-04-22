UNDP Elections Basket Fund Boosts NEC’s Operations, Logistics

UNDP through its Elections Basket Fund has turned over several safety materials, supplies and equipment to the National Elections Commission (NEC).

According to a statement from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the items, worth over US$73,000, are to be used to improve the work of staff from the NEC, making them more effective and efficient.

This is in response to the modern standards of warehouse operations which has a long-term impact on the performance of election staff. These equipment are also part of the warehouse renovation and construction process that is supported by the UNDP elections project.

Funding for the Elections Basket Fund comes from donors- European Union, Sweden, Ireland and Canada.

At a brief hand-over ceremony held in the warehouse of the NEC, UNDP Acting Pillar Head for the Governance Programme, James Monibah, expressed appreciation to donors for the continued partnership and collaboration in enhancing democracy.

Materials and equipment will improve operational and logistical functions of the NEC and will provide additional safety for its staff.

Monibah urged the NEC to ensure that the supplies are deployed across the country to be used by election staff.

Laura Virgili represented the European Union, while Elena Gromme participated in the ceremony on behalf of the Embassy of Ireland in Liberia. Both expressed the hope to see Liberia continue to demonstrate the tenets of democracy through free, fair and transparent elections.

They stressed proper use and maintenance of the equipment and materials, adding that the gesture is part of a bigger package aimed at strengthening the capacity of the NEC.

Commissioner Boakai Dukuly received the items on behalf of the Commission. He assured development partners that deployment, use, maintenance and proper record/tracking of assets cuts across the entire country.

Items donated include fire extinguishers, hand pallet jack, refuse container (garbage bin), wireless dome ip camera 1080p hd, high visibility wear (reflective vest), safety goggles, safety masks, rain suits, industrial fire extinguishers, 50 kg trolleys, smoke detector, 10 steps top ladder step height, plastic pallet, bench scale, protective clothing cover all, safety gloves, safety helmets, first aid kits, foot protection wear (safety shoes) and 3 ton forklift.