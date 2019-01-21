UNDP Donates Motorbikes to LIS

The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) has donated 45 motorbikes to the Liberia Immigration Service (LIS) to help boost its capacity to conduct regular patrols along the country’s borders, an initiative that has been lauded by officials of the agency, a release has said.

According to the release, the donation is aimed at enhancing the capacity of LIS as well as components of a much larger support package, which also includes putting in place a new regulatory framework and setting up a proper complaints mechanism.

UNDP Resident Representative Pa Lamin Beyai commended LIS for its important contribution to the safety and well-being of the Liberian people and expressed the hope that the new motorbikes would go a long way to further beef up its reach out program and presence in some of the most remote areas of the country.

“Let me applaud the LIS leadership for embracing institutional change,” said Dr Beyai, who expressed gratitude for the donation.

He reiterated UNDP’s steadfast commitment to assist the LIS in restructuring, right-sizing and decentralizing its operations.

LIS Acting Commissioner-General Moses Yebleh, who received the items on behalf of the Commission, expressed gratitude and appreciation for all the support that UNDP has provided over the years, not only to the LIS, but also to many other national justice and security institutions.

Mr. Yebleh assured Mr. Beyai that the motorbikes will be used for their intended purposes and expressed his commitment to further strengthen the partnership with UNDP in the coming years, according to a press release.