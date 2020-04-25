UNDP Donates Communication Software, Anti-COVID-19 Materials to Gov’t

The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) has donated a consignment of anti-coronavirus materials and communication software to the Government of Liberia through the Executive Committee on Coronavirus (ECOC).

The donation was made on Tuesday 21, April 2020 on the compound of the UN office in Liberia.

During the handover ceremony in Monrovia, UNDP Resident Representative Dr. Pa. Lamin said his Agency was concerned about the growing threats of the coronavirus disease which is currently affecting the world of which Liberia us of no exception.

Dr. Beyai lauded the efforts of the Government and the Liberian people for the steps taken to mitigate the situation, urging the population to continue to stick to those health protocols.

He called on those still denying the existence of the virus to stop, adding, that being in denial will only make things worse for the country, mainly poor families.

The spread of COVID-19 according to him, is just not a health crisis but one that is social, economic and political.

He noted that the pandemic is one that has crashed systems and peoples least able to cope and will leave deep scars.

He pledged UNDP’s commitment to ensuring that Liberia responds, and recovers through specific and urgent actions that focus on the most vulnerable groups, an eye to the future and strengthening institutions across all sectors.

“UNDP’s support will aim at making progress in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of leaving no one behind, by being equitable and inclusive,” Beyai stressed.

The Project Coordinator of the UNDP’s COVID-19 Response Team, Robert Dorliae, also said the consignment included 250 cartoons of Chlorox, 500 hand washing buckets and 300 Zoom licenses.

The preventive materials according to Mr. Dorliae are for health teams in five (5) counties; to include Nimba, Lofa, Grand Kru, Grand Cape Mount, and Grand Gedeh.

He indicated that the licenses are to be used to enhance the Government’s communication arm and boost social distancing during the COVID-19 period and beyond.

He named beneficiaries of the UNDP’s kind gesture as the President’s office through the Ministry of State and 300 Ministries, Agencies and Commissions (MACs) across the country.

The software will be used for video conferences with international partners, diplomats, cabinet discussions/meetings and for webinars.

He further explained that each license can host up to 500 participants. “The Head of UNDP ICT unit will provide training on the use of the software,” he added.

Mr. Dorlaie further stated that there will be more substantive programmatic support to follow to address some of the urgent needs that the Government will be faced with during this health emergency.

Meanwhile, the head of the Government of Liberia COVID-19 Taskforce and Director General of the General Services Agency (GSA) of Liberia, Mary Broh has lauded the UNDP for the donation.

Madam Broh who received the materials on behalf of the government of Liberia promised that the items will be used for its intended purposes.

“We are pleased to thank the UNDP for their contribution. You are Liberia’s true friend and partner and we are going to use these items for the intended purpose,” she stated.

The GSA Boss further stated that the Government and the COVID-19 Response Team will do all it can to cover the entire country at least to enforce Government’s State of Emergency (SEA).

“We are doing everything possible to cover the entire country, with the level of support we are receiving, there is a need for us to go in all of those counties to see how best we can implement Government’s mandate,” she stated.

The entire package is worth over US$10,000 dollars according to the UNDP.