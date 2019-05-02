UNDP Briefs National Partners on Its Country Program Development Plan

UNDP Liberia has developed a draft of its Country Programme Document (CPD) and has begun briefing major stakeholders and partners on the 5 year plan (2020-2024).

At a briefing with national partners at the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP), according to a UNDP press release, UNDP Resident Representative Pa Lamin Beyai, called on partners to see the strategic document as a holistic framework that speaks to UNDP comparative advantages in supporting Liberia’s national development agenda- Pro-Poor Agenda for Prosperity & Development (PAPD).

“This draft document should not be seen as individualistic or project based, but rather one that fits within the lens of Liberia’s development agenda and challenges,” Beyai emphasized.

The new CPD rests on three program outcomes, namely inclusive governance, sustaining peace and inclusive growth.

It is fully responsive to national priorities. It is aligned with the corresponding outcomes/pillars of the PAPD, the United Nations Development Assistance Framework (UNDAF) and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Deputy Finance Minister Tanneh Brunson expressed appreciation to UNDP for taking keen interest in supporting Liberia to deliver services.

She emphasized response to downstream development priorities and challenges that fully align to “leaving no one behind” concept of the SDGs.

Minister Brunson urged national stakeholders not to see the development plan as agency specific, but rather within sectors.

UNDP Deputy for Programme, Cleophas Torori, presented the draft document on behalf of the Agency.

The CPD program rationale adopts a multidimensional approach in analyzing the development context in Liberia and its program priorities involve collaborative and integrated multi-sectoral work around specific target groups and geographic areas.

It targets 5 counties: Nimba, Grand Gedeh, Lofa, Grand Cape Mount and Montserrado, owing to persistent poverty, vulnerability to climate change, weak service delivery, low social development indices, and high prevalence of SGBV, among other factors

The CPD explicitly describes how women will benefit from program opportunities and benefits, and has identified and fully addressed risks related to potential gender inequality and discrimination against women and girls;

It also actively promotes the fulfillment of human rights and prioritizes the principles of accountability, meaningful participation, and non-discrimination.

Opportunities to enhance environmental sustainability and poverty-environment linkages are well considered and integrated in program strategy and design.

Consultations with national partners and key stakeholders during the drafting and design of the UNDP Country Programme Document (CPD) started in 2017.