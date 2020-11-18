UN Women Liberia Conducts Gender Mainstreaming for LNFS

UN Women, an entity dedicated to fostering gender equality and empowerment of women, has completed a two-day capacity building training workshop on Gender Mainstreaming for men and women of the Liberia National Fire Service (LNFS).

The two-day training was to create an enhanced understanding as well as view gender mainstreaming in the LNFS. It was held at a local resort in Sinkor from November 13-14, 2020.

The workshop was attended by high ranking officers of the LNFS drawn from the 15 counties.

Col. Alex K. Dickson, Director-General of the LNFS, commended UN Women Liberia for the partnership, which is intended to strengthen and buttress the efforts of the institution.

For his part, UN Women Liberia Program Officer for Women Peace and Security, Kofi A. Ireland, who spoke on behalf of UN Women Liberia Country Representative, expressed happiness to work with the LNFS to ensure that gender mainstreaming becomes active within the institution.

According to him, the gender mainstreaming workshop was intended to further strengthen the capacity of LNFS because they have a key role to play, especially when it comes to the implementation of the gender policy in the country.

“We intend now to pass on some skills and knowledge so that you will also pass it on to those who are not present here today,” he noted.

Mr. Ireland told the LNFS that they will continue to provide support for the implementation of “Your gender policy but what is important is for the LNFS to take the lead, ownership and we will follow.”

“Again on behalf of my boss, we want to say thank you because you are on the verge of becoming one of the security institutions with the gender policy,” he added.

During the two-day workshop, UN Women International consultant, Susan B. Koker, furnished the participants with Understanding the Concepts of Gender and Gender Mainstreaming, Masculinity and Violence against Women and Girls and Coordination mechanisms/SGBV Referral Pathways.

The UN Women International Consultant tackled session on UN Resolution 1325 on Women Peace and Security Sexual Harassment in the Workplace and the Introduction to SGBV Prevention and Response.

Madam Koker also taught participants how to design and facilitate training on Gender Mainstreaming and policy implementation and evaluation.