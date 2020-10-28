UN, ECOWAS Data Management Experts Arrive to Clean Voter Roll

The National Elections Commission (NEC) has announced the arrival of the United Nations (UN) and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission’s sponsored technical teams to help it (NEC) with the cleaning up of the voter roll (VR).

At the press conference held at the Commission’s headquarters yesterday, NEC chairperson, Davidetta Browne Lansanah said the technical support team came through the kind gesture of the United Nations Development Program’s office in Monrovia.

“They are here to support the technical team at our Commission in the collection, analyzing and cleaning of all data useful to the conduct of the December 8 Special Senatorial Election,” Lansanah said.

The coming in of the UN/ECOWAS support team for the cleaning up of the voter roll is predicated upon the call of the Supreme Court’s mandate that NEC should clean up the voter roll, hence it was noted as being responsible for the many lapses in 2017 that led to a series of litigations.

It can be recalled that recently, the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP), the main opposition political bloc, ran to the Supreme Court and filed a Writ of injunction on all electoral processes leading to the December 8 polls until NEC cleans up the voter roll and makes available the final register roll (FRR).

About the voter roll exhibition, NEC chairperson Lansanah said the process will begin today (October 28) and continues up to the 31 of the same month (October 2020).

“We call on all those who participated in the voter roll update and all others who have their voter registration cards taken in 2017 to visit the 2080 voting precincts to verify details associated with their names as registered.

“Make sure you look at your sex. This means making sure that you are either a male or female as you have given your information, your age and your photo,” she said.

The NEC boss said the exhibition will also give registered voters the right to make claims on or about the legitimacy of certain individuals who registered to vote but are not qualified either by age or nationality.

“Make sure you have all pieces of evidence beyond all reasonable doubts. Take your complaints to the Magistrate’s office nearby and prove your claims for or against anyone you have a particular concern about,” Lansanah admonished further.

Earlier on Tuesday (October 27, 2020), the technical support team from the Independent Elections Commission of Nigeria and the UNDP data consultant were introduced to members of registered political parties through an emergency meeting of the interactive dialogue forum, the interparty consultative committee (IPC).