UMC Young Adults Rescue 37 Through Medical Outreach in Grand Cape Mount

Robertsport- The young Adults of the E. Jonathan Goodridge (EJGYAF) and the James E. Marshall United Methodist Church have provided free medical services to 37 persons in Robertsport City, Grand Cape Mount County. The group made the donation on October 10, 2020.

This activity was phase 2 of the COVID-19 Outreach fellowship to the elderly & underprivileged individuals in the church and community.

This event took place at the Uramus B. Freeman United Methodist School in Robertsport City and was implemented by the Health Committee of the fellowship. It cost the medical outreach over US$1,000 to meet the health needs of the beneficiaries.

According to the committee, majority of the beneficiaries were diagnosed with Systemic hypertension, malaria, peptic ulcer disease, and urinary tract infection etc.

Giving the overview of the outreach, the President of the EJGYAF, Eric Nunoo said it was the fellowship’s way of identifying with the people of Robertsport City and also reminding them that despite the difficulties during the pandemic, the church remains committed in rescuing the underprivileged specifically those that are ill.

He also used the medium to evangelize and remind them that there is a God “who has carried us through the tough period of the pandemic.”

“We know that these are difficult times and to keep healthy in the pandemic is difficult. That’s why these two fellowships pledge their support to a strong and healthy family,” Mr. Nunoo said.

He furthered, “Therefore, the Church through its Health committee has decided to come for this medical outreach. We may not treat everyone, but this is our way of showing that we care to share God’s love to those who are in need.”

Mr. Nunoo called on all the members of the city and the public at large to observe all the precautionary measures including thorough handwashing with soap and water, covering the mouth and nose with the corner of the elbows when sneezing, and observance of social distancing, adding that though there is a reduction in cases, COVID-19 is still in the country.

Meanwhile, on behalf of the beneficiaries, Rev. Roosevelt C. Mense, Pastor of the First United Methodist Church, Robertsport City, thanked both fellowships for choosing Robertsport as the first site for their out-of-Monrovia outreach.

“The people of this city need more medical outreach because medical facilities are out of supplies,” he said.

Rev. Mense said the outreach activity has shown to others the purpose of being in a church and having farsighted young people.

“He also encouraged the young people to not stop reaching out because this is the responsibility and purpose of the church.

It can be recalled that phase one of the COVID-19 outreach, carried out by the church, was the donation of food items to 16 elderly members of the church on Friday, July 10 & Saturday, July 11, 2020.

Items donated were a bag of 25kg rice, a gallon of vegetable oil, a bag of onions, and cubes, to the elderly.