UL Board of Trustees Approves Dr. Nelson’s Nomination

The Board of Trustees of the University of Liberia (UL) has unanimously approved the nomination of Dr. Julius Julukon Sarwolo Nelson, Jr., as the next president of the UL, a release announced late Tuesday, November 12, said.

The decision, according to a UL release, was reached in a special called meeting on Monday, November 11, 2019, at the University’s Capitol Hill campus to discuss the nomination of Dr. Nelson by the Visitor of the University, President George Weah.

In a communication addressed to the Chair of the UL’s Board of Trustees, President Weah, said that the nomination of Dr. Nelson was in consonance with Article IV Section 1 of the Charter of the UL, which states: “The Visitor of the University shall nominate the President of the University for approval of the Board.”

Sister Mary Laurene Browne, acting chairperson of the Board, notified Dr. Nelson of his preferment and challenged him to work assiduously for the upliftment of the UL and development of the country.

In response, Dr. Nelson thanked the UL’s Board for their endorsement and assured them of his fullest cooperation in administering the affairs of the University.

Nelson promised to keep the Board, faculty, staff and students fully engaged in activities for the advancement of the University.

“I am no stranger to the UL,” he said, adding: “I understand its unique circumstances.”

Dr. Nelson through the Board conveyed his profound thanks and sincere appreciation to President Weah for the nomination.

Dr. Julius Sawolo Nelson served the University of Liberia in several capacities, including Dean and vice president for Student Affairs for 12 years; Associate Professor of Moral Philosophy and Ethics, and Chairperson of the Department of Philosophy.

Dr. Nelson holds a Bachelor of Science (BSc) Degree in Zoology from the University of Liberia; a Master of Divinity from the Gammon Theological Seminary, in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S.A. and a Doctor of Ministry Degree from the United Theological Seminary in Dayton, Ohio, U.S.A.

He has held several outstanding positions in public and religious service. As a Reverend, Dr. Nelson is Senior Pastor of the Refuge United Methodist Church in the Monrovia District of the Liberia Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church.

Following the Board’s approval, the UL Administration, headed by Professor Weade Kobbah-Boley, informed the Board that the inauguration/induction ceremony of Dr. Nelson will take place on Thursday, November 28, 2019, at the UL’s Fendall campus.

“Once inaugurated, Dr. Nelson will become the 15th president of the University of Liberia, replacing Dr. Ophelia Inez Weeks, UL’s 14th and second female president,” the release, signed by Norris Tweah, vice president for UL Relations, has said.