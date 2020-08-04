ULAA Buttresses Gov’t’s COVID-19 Fight

— Presents 3,700 face masks to MCSS

As schools across the country resume academic activities separately, the Union of Liberian Associations in the Americas (ULAA), being sensitive to the preventive measures of Coronavirus, has presented over 3,700 face masks to authorities at the Monrovia Consolidated School System (MCSS) in Monrovia. The presentation came right after the Incident Management System had made a presentation of over 500,000 nose masks to be distributed in strategic places, including schools.

The presentation, which was done on Friday, July 31, 2020, for onward distribution to students of public schools across Montserrado County, is aimed at buttressing government’s continued efforts in the fight against the spread of the global Coronavirus pandemic and the unflinching support for quality education in the country.

Trokon Austine Kanneh, National Representative of ULAA in Liberia, delivering the face masks to the MCSS Administration in Sinkor, said the items were designed and produced locally in Liberia.

He encouraged the MCSS administration and its beneficiaries to continue to wear their face masks in public places and also practice other health protocols prescribed by health authorities while writing their exams.

“So, we must all protect ourselves and people around us to curb the spread of the virus in the country,” he stressed. “And on behalf of ULAA’s National President, Mr. Vamba Fofana, the Chairlady of the COVID-19 taskforce, Mrs. Lucy Wilson Keah, and also our Board Chairman, Mr. Alfred Sieh and it’s many partners, we want to present this 3,700 face masks to be used by our students, ” said Kanneh.

He informed the MCSS administration that ULAA is hoping to work with them in Liberia as time goes by. “You can be assured of our support in whatsoever endeavor that you are undertaking. ”

Mrs. Roseline Sherman, Assistant MCSS Superintendent who received the items, lauded ULAA for the initiative in helping to keep students safe as they return to school.

She informed ULAA that the regular use of masks will help keep them, their friends, families, and their communities safe. Mrs. Sherman assured that the masks will be effectively used by the students as measures are in place to make sure that every student wears a face mask properly while on campus.

The general principles of ULAA are intended to promote and encourage national reconciliation, integration, and unification; preserve and protect Liberian culture, history, and traditions; uphold and defend fundamental rights, including human rights and civil liberties of Liberians everywhere; cultivate and harness the energies and resources of Liberians to improve the quality of life of all Liberians abroad, and advocate and advance the cause of constitutional democracy and sustainable national development in the Republic of Liberia.

ULAA is an umbrella organization representing Liberians and their various organizations in the Americas. It is a voluntary, nonprofit, and non-governmental organization formed on July 4, 1974, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States of America.

The mission of ULAA is to advance the just causes of Liberians and Liberia at home and abroad.