UL To Begin E-learning Academic on July 28

Amid the growing number of Coronavirus cases in the country, the University of Liberia (UL) says all is set to commence a special second semester education for the the 2019/2020 academic year through E-learning programs.
Dr. Julius J. S. Nelson, Jr, made the disclosure on Thursday July 2, 2020 during a press conference at the University of Liberia auditorium.
Dr. Nelson said this online learning semester will be conducted on Moodle, the leading and globally-supported learning management system along with university’s digital registration and enrollment management system.
“With support from government and in collaboration with local partners, I am pleased to announce that the flagship of the university will commence classes for the second semester of academic year 2019/2020 on July 28, 2020 as a special e-Learning semester. This is a huge shift,” Dr. Nelson said.
According to Dr. Nelson, it is a transition that will challenge administration, as well as students and faculty members, but with deep integration of technology in learning in the future of higher education.
“When the visitor announced the digitalization of the systems at the university two years ago, that set in motion a process which was ultimately leading us to the actualization of e-Learning. This pandemic has only hastened the process,” Dr. Nelson said.
Dr. Nelson said acknowledging the magnitude of the challenges of conducting a novel online learning semester and to ensure success, the university administration has considered the needs of the students.
He said an agreement has been reached with a local partner for the provision of data packages and computing gadgets at affordable rates for registered students.
Dr. Nelson said “progress comes through deliberate actions and this Coronavirus pandemic presents a rare opportunity to embrace the inevitable change of welcoming technology on the learning environment from the 14th century to the 21st century.
He said the university is in discussions with Orange Liberia Management to help provide the data package for their students and the instructors.
Dr. Nelson said the new E-learning program will afford students the opportunity to graduate as scheduled.
“In our effort to continue to provide quality and affordable education for our students, consistent with the mission of the university, we embarked upon the process a resulted into full automation, integration and digitalization of our registration and grading systems,” Dr. Nelson said.
Dr. Nelson recounted that in 2018, when thousands of university students risked dropping out of school because of financial difficulty, the government intervened and announced a tuition-free policy for undergraduate students at the University of Liberia.
According him, this policy has led to steady increment of student enrollment at the University of Liberia. “To ensure our mission of providing academic freedom of creative thinking remains a core function of this institution, the university, through the assistance of USAID digital Liberia, installed a fiber-optic internet connection on three of our four campuses, with Straz Sinje soon to be connected via microwave technology by a local provider,” Dr. Nelson said.
According to the UL president, the university has begun a comprehensive review of academic curricula to ensure that courses conform to contemporary learning and teaching in the 21st century.
“A major next step in the internationalization of this university was a comprehensive relook at the pedagogical framework. During the 2018/2019 academic year, a plan was developed to gradually upgrade this framework to guarantee that we are on par with top universities in the region, remain competitive continentally and strive for convergence of standards with top universities in other parts of the world,” Dr. Nelson said.
He said it was then agreed that the university will gradually transition to a blended learning environment in two years, an environment in which students and faculty members will take full advantage of current technology in their academic and social interactions.
The Coronavirus pandemic, he noted, has interrupted this plan and changed the sequential nature of its delivery as well as affected all normal academic activities at the university. He however said based on the unpredictable timeline marking the end of COVID-19, it is unequivocally clear and apparent that in order to cope with the pandemic, they must “adopt and adapt.”
“The university, with about 20,000 students spread across the country during this period of restricted movements, faced the dilemma of either investing into digital education with obvious challenges or doing nothing until it is safe for students to return on campus,” he said.
Dr. Nelson said in keeping with the mission, role and responsibilities, the university chose the option of adopting pre-CONVID-19 digitalization plan, thus discarding the option of doing nothing.
He said since May, they have channeled all resources towards the reopening of school in a non-traditional way so as to achieve the twin goals of honoring our educational commitments and upholding public health guidelines.
Now we coming see everybody with LU degree. Online learning? UL think it is Harvard and every house got wireless. The weak UL president with his big cross should go retire now. We need somebody with vision not a retiree.
Jefferson
1. You don’t know the age of Dr. Nelson
2. You really don’t know Dr. Nelson to consider him weak or without a vision.
It is demon like you who can’t stand the sight of the CROSS. You and your generation will continue to pay the prize for killing a Baptist Preacher ( President Dr. Tolbert ) who understood what calvary meant to him and wore the CROSS as a symbol and reminder. 1980-2020, 40 years you are still in turmoil, broke, angry, jealous, envy, frustrated, and it goes on and on.
We the Nelsons knows what the CROSS means to us, we will continue to wear it in different sizes. The reminder of Calvary have kept us and all our needs are met, I said ALL our needs. We know where our dependency lies.
Dr. Nelson did speak about the challenges introducing e-learning and the help they will be getting to get it started.
E- leaning is a common practice in every develop and developing country, why are those other universities not afraid that everyone will get a degree ? Maybe you are ignorant to the fact that at certain point, one have to defend their degree in person.
The day you become President of Liberia, appoint who ever you want, As it stands, You really have no choice but to put up or shut up. REALLY….SMH
This is a good first step that will enhance the learning process and make higher education available to all inspite of your location. UL will join the world in the delivery of tertiary education to Liberians by way of the internet. Laudable steps with long term benefits. Bravo Dr. Nelson!!
It is coming Dr. Nelson but majority of us the student community are challenge with the issues of electricity and computer knowledge
But of course, been “challenged with the issues of electricity and computer knowledge” is bound to be a relic of the past via this progressivism on the part of the Administration of the Republic of the University of Liberia, and The Administration of the Republic of Liberia!
When Chris Columbus thought about or began his initial voyage to what is now the citadel of technological ingenuity, political power, and prosperity, there were similar challenges! In fact, with Liberiaś “TALK AND DO” President- Dr. George Manneh Weah, the students can rest assured that this development is the dawn of a new age in Liberian academia!
Dear God, help our country Liberia so that the right people can be placed in the right position. This is my fervent prayer this day!
Mr. President,
How many Liberian students can afford to get a personal computer at this time?
As cheap as Orange Liberia may offer data, how many families would be consistent in renewing monthly subscription?
Have you conducted a survey in developed countries to know the advantages and disadvantages of e-learning?
If it were that expedient, why can’t all American and European universities fully open their doors now amid the pandemic?
This too, is just squandering of valuable resources that could have been channeled expediently to benefit many.
Has the University of Liberia become a public testing institution to solely adopt digital grading system, Mr. President?
Even Harvard University developed a software called “Criterion” to replace teachers but still found out that human correctors were still indispensable.
Or do you plan on awarding university degrees through closed-ended question evaluation only?
How do you expect to succeed in your blended learning process if you have no computer lab with at least 100 personal computers connected to broadband internet connection?
God help Liberia eeeeeeeeh!
They will send people to our children to speak big big book to them without countenance, and because the country is blind, our people will think they are doing something good for them.
Mr. President, first and foremost, embark on making every UL student computer literate. For a student population of 20, 000 for a poor country like Liberia, endeavor to have at least 5 computer labs, each containing at least 100 pcs with stable broadband internet connection. Make practical and theoretical computer courses an obligation to all fields of studies.
When you succeed in doing so, you can then embark on blended learning after at least 5 years, and some courses can be delivered through e-learning then.
Let’s start attacking our problems from the root, my people! Stop the big big book to fool our children to eventually get the same results all the time.
I hope no kooks will jump in my garden for my view on our common heritage, Liberia!
“How many Liberian students can afford to get a personal computer at this time?”
Petarus, is it every single Liberian attending schools, colleges, and universities, with highly expensive and generally un-affordable insitutions of learning or schools, colleges, and universities in Liberia? NO! But you should spew rubbish because it is not that liar and 17th century “politician” who has suggested such ideas to the national interest. Look, if you have nothing meaningful to say, just keep quiet!
“How many families would be consistent in renewing monthly subscription?”
Petarus, the same response to you fired supra to your “view” which lacks conventional wisdom, commonsense, practical knowledge and or rudimentary intelligence.
“If it were that expedient, why can’t all American and European universities fully open their doors now amid the pandemic?”
Petarus, it is highly “expedient”, and that is why institutions of learning in North America, EU, countries, Japan, etc.etc. are taking advantage of it with even the doors. All of the children of my relations in North America and Europe were and are busy with e-learning “now amid the pandemic” as we communicate with you! Even banks and other firms, having experienced the advantages of working from home via the internet are even suggesting this E LEARNING OR E-WORKING modus vivendi to be the new way forward, since of course this way forward cut costs on accommodations etc. etc.!
“Has the University of Liberia become a public testing institution to solely adopt digital grading system, Mr. President?”
Petarus, this question is bad-off, since even a two year old knows that besides the necessity and or importance of e learning in schools, institutions of learning – especially higher institutions of learning are the laboratories of our existence across the globe!
“Or do you plan on awarding university degrees through closed-ended question evaluation only?”
This question is simply RUDE AND SILLY. Hence does not deserve attention.
“How do you expect to succeed in your blended learning process if you have no computer lab with at least 100 personal computers connected to broadband internet connection?”
This is another silly question considering any resolve to erect e-learning or e-working by institutions of learning or within companies.
Dr. Weah and Dr. Nelson are revolutionary, dynamic and progressive! Keep quiet! You have nothing to offer in these discussions!
“He who knows not,
and knows not that he knows not,
is a fool; shun him.”
You missed every point I made, Dumb Nationalist!
And that is why I shun you, Petarus; because you ARE ONE who knows not,
and knows not that YOU know not THAT YOU ARE A FOOL. Hence, THE WHOLE COUNTRY and even that liar and 17th century political mentality – Cummings will put his neck on the chopping board that there is no “dumb nationalist” on this site. Rather, there is certainly A DUMB DOLO ON THIS SITE, AS PROVEN BY YOUR “VOLKS-WAGON” REASONING ON THIS SUBJECT MATTER.
Cummings has nothing to do with a Dumb Nationalist but Dolo. Why can’t you guys attack me and leave this respectable man alone, my people? I am neither his spokesman nor a registered member of his party.
Copy the comment above and refer to it when the disillusionment in this article may have proven futile, then you will get to understand that you missed out on all my points but one
Mr. Dolo, it is baffling that when your state-owned and oldest university is about to have students benefit from the wonders of technology, instead of been optimistic for this overdue development, you are so chronically pessimistic and unnecessarily against the fact that a new realization is dawning.
Far from the truth, Garsuah!
I am on this platform out of sincere love for my country. Let’s stop wasting resources and find lasting solutions to problems like other regional countries. Liberians like to daydream; we foolishly copy from others without attacking the problems from the grassroots.
My children (in elementary and high schools in the Ivory Coast) continue classes to date through e-learning. Unfortunately, not all departments of the University of Cocody (public university) were able to continue classes. It simply means as advanced as this country may seem, not all schools have been able to adopt e-learning due to logistics.
Let’s look at Liberia. I attended school with Liberians who had NEVER touched computer before. How many of our children have access to computer, or internet connectivity, or stable electricity in Monrovia?
This situation only comes to unveil the inexistence of a system in Liberia in every sector. Look, the president is talking about blended learning; it means partly face-to-face and partly computer. Garsuah, tell me, is it feasible?
Read Kerkula Dolo’s comment above!
This Petarus Dolo gentleman is “something else”. His mentor Alex Cummings tells the electorate at the peak of elections that he Cummings will “create 100,000 jobs in three months”. Strangely, Petarus believes such childish rubbish from a hustler taking Liberians to be fools.
But when a universityś administration is about to erect e-learning – something which is in vogue within many institutions even in Africa and Asia, Petarus says it is impossible and unnecessary. Petarus, use that “NUMBER” on your shoulders, and stop conducting yourself as a zombie for Alex Cummings.
Mr. Tamba,
First, I am not talking for Cummings, and so attack me and leave him out of it. If only you knew the man you are attacking, you won’t say any rubbish about him.
Tell me, when did you start using computer? In high school or university or on the job?
Where do most UL students live in Monrovia? Central town or in the suburbs?
Do they have access to stable electricity? Computers? Internet connectivity?
Answer the above questions before you daydream e-learning.
For the 100,000 jobs, I beg you, ask us this question during a public debate in front of the Liberian populace.
Tell your Dr. Weah to turn up for intellectual debate next time, and we will tell you guys how we can do it. Doctorate degree holders don’t shy away from intellectual debates.
Petarus Dolo,
The only Kook (Crazy Ass ) that believes he has the answer to everything in Liberia is you.
Up to date, you have no work history in Liberia and have contributed nothing to the University of Liberia.
Your view has nothing to do with the well-being of the students at the University of Liberia or as a common heritage of Liberia . You are a known Alexander Cummings butt kisser with a gravy seeking, self centered narcissist and satanic plans banking on a Alexander Cummings presidency.
Have the audacity to mention the name of God, devil like you.
Everything in your so called suggestions are in the plans of the University e-learning program.
I’m working a half day today and will back with a full statement. I don’t go back to work till Tuesday so I will have the time to discuss UL plans and the lies of this Petarus Dolo.
Solo lied about having a master degree.
Not the info we got from Groupe Pigier in Abidjan.
We will also expose his stealing activities at speak easy international in Abidjan.
This Ivorian claiming Liberian citizenship will be expose.
Meant Dolo lied about