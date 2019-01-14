UL Suspends Student Political Activities

The Administration of the University of Liberia (UL) has with immediate effect, suspended all student groups and campus-based political activities on all its campuses until further notice, a release said on Friday, January 11, 2019.

Accordingly, no political group shall assemble or hold meetings or engage in any political-related activities on any UL campus during this period of suspension.

The suspension, according to the release, affects political/solidarity marches, political gatherings, the wearing of symbols and emblems depicting and promoting campus-based political groups as well as student protests.

Henceforth, any student who is involved in any activity that disrupts normal university activities shall be expelled, the release warned.

Meanwhile, UL students are reminded that the UL Student Handbook strictly prohibits the use of violence as a means of solving problems.

“Rules 9, 10 and 11 of the UL Student Handbook states: “No student shall for any cause whatever insult, assault or batter teachers, staff, fellow students and other university personnel or visitors to the University campus.

“Insubordination shall not be tolerated, hostile and disrespectful behavior towards university authorities, government officials, visitors or university personnel and the use of provocative, abusive or other obscene language on campus, whether against government officials, university employees, other students or otherwise, is prohibited. The penalty for violation shall range from warning and suspension to expulsion as the gravity of the case might warrant.”

The university remains open and students are encouraged to attend classes, especially during this period of mid-term exams. The release is signed by Norris Tweah, vice president for UL Relations.

SUP Reacts

In a related development, the leadership of the Student Unification Party (SUP), in defiance of the university’s Administration order that suspended student political activities early Friday, immediately held a rally on the main campus of the university, sending stinging attacks against the UL administration and the Government of Liberia.

The student political group, through its chairman Edison Tigban and standard bearer Martin Kollie, described the university’s decision to suspend student activities a “submission to its slave masters, and disregard for the rights of students.”

The student party said they will resist the decision, stating that any attempt by the university authorities and the government to enforce said decision, will meet full resistance from the student body.

They characterized the current government as the hands behind such decision, adding, “the decision is intended to stop the students advocacy against ills in government, such as corruption and other issues relative to poor governance.

The SUP leaders used the opportunity to rally the support of student bodies from other universities, emphasizing that anything that affects the UL directly or indirectly, affects all students around the country.

It is not clear how the UL administration and the government are going to respond to SUP’s defiance, but history of SUP’s defiance has had disastrous endings over the last few decades.