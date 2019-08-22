UL Releases 2nd Entrance Results

— Disqualifies three candidates

Authorities of the University of Liberia (UL) have released the 2nd entrance and placement results, recording just over 33 percent of candidates making a clear pass, while three candidates were disqualified from sitting the exam due to “malpractices.”

UL Relations vice president Norris Tweah said a total of 1,982 or 43.65 percent of candidates, who wrote the entrance exam, accumulated the university’s passing marks with either a regular pass or a provisional score.

Tweah made the disclosure on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at the university’s Capitol Hill office in Monrovia.

He said that 4,628 candidates registered for the entrance from the undergraduate colleges, Sinje Vocational College and the College of General Studies; but only 4,544 or 98.18 percent turned out, while 84 others were absent, without any genuine excuse.

“Of the total 4,541 candidates’ results analyzed, 461 or 10.15 percent made a provisional pass; 1,521 or 33.49 percent of candidates scored regular passing marks, while 2,559 or 56.35 percent of candidates were unsuccessful,” Mr. Tweah said.

Three candidates, he said, were disqualified for examination malpractices, thereby leaving UL’s testing and evaluation center with no alternative but to analyze only 4,541 candidates’ results.

As for the graduate school, 285 candidates registered to write the entrance and placement exams, but only 273 of them wrote the test. Of those candidates, 178 or 65.20 percent successfully passed, while 112 or 62.92 percent were unsuccessful.

“We are beginning to see progress, because we have over 600 successful candidates that are expected to enroll in the sciences. The scores showed that fear of taking the entrance is gradually getting off the minds of many of the applicants,” Mr. Tweah said.

According to Mr. Tweah, all of the candidates who passed successfully will enroll this semester.

For the medical school, he said “147 candidates registered for the entrance, but one of them did not turn out when the exams were administered.”

Thirty-four or 23.29 percent made a successful pass, while 112 or 76.71 percent were unsuccessful; 19 or 55.88 percent of them are males, while 15 or 44.12 percent were females.”

Assistant Professor Moses S. E. Hinneh, Jr., executive director, Center for Testing and Evaluation, said 22 other candidates wrote the entrance, and 16 or 72.73 percent successfully passed, while six or 27.27 failed.

Hinneh said faith-based schools performed exceptionally in the exams than other institutions, including company schools (those schools that are built and run by companies), private schools (schools that are run by individuals), community schools (schools established by community initiative) and public schools (government owned schools).

He said the decision to categorize the results by schools is to give the Ministry of Education (MoE) the opportunity to make a critical decision, while using available data for public test results.

“Of those that passed from the undergraduate colleges, including Straz Sinje and the College of General Studies, 78.81 percent are from schools located in Montsrrado County, followed by Margibi County with 6.51 percent, Nimba with 4.19 percent, Lofa with 2.17 percent, and Bong with 1.46 percent,” Prof. Hinneh said.

He further said that 99.65 percent of the candidates that passed are Liberians, but the rest are either Ghanaians, Nigerians or Sierra Leoneans.

Again, Hinneh added, “76.79 percent of the candidates that passed are high school graduates, while the rest are either current 12th graders or students from other universities.”

Meanwhile, current enrollment of the UL stands at over 18,000.