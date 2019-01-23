UL Pays Last Respect to 10th President, the Late Dr. Frederick S. Gbegbe

The president of the University of Liberia (UL) Dr. Ophelia Inez Weeks and members of the UL Board of Trustees, members of the UL Cabinet, UL Faculty, Staff and students will on Wednesday, January 23, receive the casket bearing the mortal remains of Dr. Frederick S. Gbegbe, 10th President of the university, who passed away on December 31, 2018, for a special vigil in his memory on the Capitol Hill campus of the university beginning at 3:45 p.m.

Before becoming president of the UL, Dr. Gbegbe served in very high-level positions at the university, including as vice president for Academic Affairs from 1992 to 1995 in 1991; he served as Dean, William V.S. Tubman Teachers College; Associate Professor of Science Education, and Director of Continuing Education; instructor of science education, and Teachers College from 1976 to 197. He is a 1969 graduate of the UL with a Bachelor of Science (BSc) in Science Education with Chemistry as major teaching subject and Mathematics as minor.

According to protocol from the family, the remains of Dr. Gbegbe will be removed from the Samuel H. Striker funeral home on Wednesday, January 23, at 1:30 p.m., and will be taken to the Rotunda of the Capitol Building for an hour or so of viewing and paying of last respects. Dr. Gbegbe served as a member of that august body.

Following that, the body will then be conveyed to the UL Auditorium, Capitol Hill campus, where the vigil will take place beginning 3:45 p.m.

However, a Book of Condolence will be opened at 3:p.m. and mourners can sign the book at the entrance of the auditorium.

Wake-keeping follows at 6:p.m. at the Good Shepherd Episcopal Church, in Paynesville, and the funeral takes place on Thursday, January 24 at 9:a.m. at Good Shepherd.

All those interested in paying tribute are advised to do so at the wake; no member of the UL family will be allowed to speak during the funeral, except UL President Dr. Weeks, who will deliver the university’s official tribute.

Following the funeral and the repast, which will be held at the Paynesville City Hall, the body will then form part of a cavalcade scheduled to depart Paynesville, Montserrado County, around 5:p.m., on Thursday, January 24 for Bolahum, Lofa County for final committal.

The university’s sincere condolences go to his family. Dr. Gbegbe will be dearly missed at the UL.

May his soul and the souls of all faithful departed rest in perfect peace and may light perpetual shine on him, according to a release signed by Norris Tweah, vice president for UL Relations.