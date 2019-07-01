UL Law School Dean Resigns

Counselor T. Negbalee Warner, Dean of the Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law, has resigned his post effective August 31, 2019, UL President Dr. Ophelia Inez Weeks has revealed.

According to Dr. Weeks, Cllr. Warner, who is also an Associate Professor of Law, will actively remain on the teaching faculty until his resignation takes effect at the end of the current academic semester by August, 2019.

Although no reason up to press time last night for his resignation, Dr. Weeks has thanked Cllr. Warner for his “dynamic and progressive deanship at the Law School,” praising him for the many changes he put in place at the school, including the improvement of the academic profile; recommending policies to improve academic standards, as well as instituting process, and procedures to elevate efficiency and stamp-out malfeasance during his three-year tenure.

“I am saddened by Warner’s decision, yet understood his position, and so I remain very grateful for the pathway he has set for his successor.”

The UL administration appointed Cllr. Warner as dean of the Law School on July 1, 2016, replacing the late Cllr. David A.B. Jallah.

Warner is an LLB graduate of the Louis Arthur School of Law, and an LLM graduate of Cornell University School of Law, USA.

He is a member of the Liberian National Bar Association; the New York Bar Association; and member of the Board of Examiners of the Supreme Court Bar.

Until his appointment at the Law School, Cllr. Warner has then joined ClientEarth’s as In-Country Associate for Liberia through his law firm Heritage Partners and Associates in January 2016. He now leads the team of Associates supporting ClientEarth’s work in Liberia.