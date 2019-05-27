UL Entrance Results: 13.2% of 7,891 Candidates Passed

The University of Liberia (UL), in efforts to uphold a considerable level of academic standards, has announced that of the 7,891 candidates that sat its first entrance placement exam, only 13.2% have earned marks that will allow them to enter the UL. For the graduate level, nearly [but not quite] half of those who took the entrance exam passed.
According to a statement from the university, the results of the 1st Entrance and Placement Exam administered to 7,891 undergraduate applicants show that a total of 912 candidates (11.56%) passed regularly, while 127 (1.61%) applicants passed provisionally when the scores were tabulated. Those who passed outright and those who passed provisionally, amount to 1,039 students, or 13.2% of all entrance candidates.
Based on the results, the UL Faculty Senate on Thursday, May 23, 2019, approved three categories that included Regular Pass, Provisional Pass and Unsuccessful, to determine admission and non-admission to the UL.
To be in the Regular Pass category, candidates must have scored at least 50% in Mathematics and at least 50% in English. A total of 912 candidates met this threshold and are now qualified for admission to the UL.
Regular Pass candidates may register for up to 18 credit-hours during their first semester in a college of the UL.
To qualify for the Provisional Pass category, candidates must have obtained an average score of at least 50% when their Mathematics and English scores are combined. A total of 127 candidates met this threshold and are also qualified for provisional admission at the UL.
Candidates who passed provisionally are restricted to register for no more than 13 credit-hours during their first semester in a college at the UL, and those credit hours must include Freshman Mathematics (101) or (107) and Freshman English (101).
Similarly, the results for Medical School and Graduate School were also approved by the Faculty Senate.
A total of 101 candidates sat the Aptitude Test for the Medical School. Fourteen (14) candidates or (13.86%) were successful and are now qualified for the next phase in the admission process, while 87 candidates or (86.14 %) were unsuccessful.
The results for the Graduate School show that of the 415 candidates who sat the test, 206 candidates or (49.64%) were successful and are now qualified for the next phase in the admission process, while 209 candidates (50.36%) were unsuccessful.
In presenting the results to the Faculty Senate, the Executive Director of the UL Testing & Evaluation Center Asst. Prof. Moses S.E. Hinneh, Jr encouraged the Government of Liberia to take ownership of the education system of Liberia, saying Government should increase its capacity to accommodate more students in order to complement the efforts being made by private providers of education in the country.
“This year, only 189 or 18.19% of the candidates that passed the entrance exam are from public schools,” Executive Director Hinneh lamented. “But 481 or 46.29% are from private schools, 349 or 33.59% are from faith-based schools, 12 or 1.15% are from the company schools and 8 or 0.77% are from the community schools.”
The University of Liberia will announce, later, the dates for the second Entrance and Placement Exam for all undergraduate colleges as well as for the second Aptitude Test for the Graduate and Professional Schools.
Unsuccessful candidates are still eligible to register for the second exam and aptitude test.
To access the full results, please click link at http://rpubs.com/CTEUL/498928
All of them should enter UL.
There should be no entrance test because the students are out of high schools that were certified by government.
If they don’t have the required international standards, such should be taken care of within 3 years at the Universities.
Stop giving hard time to students who wants to learn.
Students! agree to pay school fees because its your future. I went to UL from JallahTown with out food mostly.
There were no cellphones in 1978. How much money do you spend on cellphones and beers instead of school fees?
God bless.
Tell me, Mr. Curren. In 1999 I entered LU, during that time, it was 1 or 2 semesters in school. School closed for certain amount of time, and on agian. They had students graduating from certain department and serving as faculty of that department. I really don’t know how qualify those faculties were. I got fed up and left school for 3 years.
I finally left Liberia by 2008 and arrived at Guinea Bissau’s Amicar Cabral Institute of Science and Math in Bissau. After two years in Guinea Bissau, I left for Sydney, Australia. Looking back, I realized that what I studied in Bissau, were far advanced than LU. Given that we all are developing countries, and they have a better educational system than us ( Liberia), I was shocked. Unless their curriculum is mostly in Portuguese.
It is a shame that most sub- Saharan African countries cannot adequately educate its people. 7000 students took entrance exams, 1000 passed, where will the 6000 go?
There should be nothing like entrance exams, for hundreds variousents on a particular day. There should be a placement test giving for various department. Depending on what an individual scores in that exam, determine where he/she begins. For example, an aspiring medical student should concentrate on Mathematics, the Sciences (Chemistry Micro Biology Physics Applied Scienc), Anatomy and Philology. These exams should be drawn from the lowest beginning of the course. The results of the exams will give the faculties a vivid idea of what level the student should begin. Student should not be turned away, schools are meant to prepare people, not discoursged people.
Every high school in Liberia needs a well equipped laboratory with text books, not pamphlets. This will prepare students for advance study in their various areas. Pamphlets are meant for field trip presentations.
To the 6000 + , that did not ‘pass’, you didn’t fail. It is the State that fail you. It is the work of people who are entrusted to prepare you that fail you. I was once upon a time like you, but refused to bow. Let me tell you, there is s little island nation called Cuba, about the size of Togo. That country produced more Medical Doctors than any Western Hemisphere nation per population density. They only have RUM and CIGAR as their main export. We have everything.
When an individual fails, family collapses. When a state fails, it is a generational collapse.
Corrections: paragraph 4 lines 3. Variousent.
Should be: various students