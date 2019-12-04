UL Centennial Class Breaks Ground to Construct Walk-way

With less than a week to the 100th Commencement Convocation exercise at the University of Liberia (UL), the ‘Centennial Class’ has held a ground-breaking ceremony to construct a terminal (Walk-way) that would enhance free movement of students on Fendall campus of the university, outside Monrovia.

This year marks UL’s 100th Commencement Convocation since it was established in 1951. The event is being recorded as a historic moment for the University.

UL President, Dr. Julius Sarwolo Nelson, informed students about the significance of the initiative, “because it will help them have easy access to buildings that are distances apart, specifically during the rainy season.

Dr. Nelson lauded the ‘Centennial Class’ by pledging the administration’s support to ensure that the students’ endeavor succeeds.”

Marie Doddeh, a student studying Geography, was excited for the project. Therefore, she added, “I am very happy about this, because during the rainy season, the corridor we use from the Administrative Complex (AC) building to the Science Complex often become flooded since it has an opened top. As a result, most times, our documents are destroyed by rain.”

At the groundbreaking ceremony, Annie Miracle Flomo, president of the ‘Centennial Class,’ said as a way of appreciating the University authorities, the class decided to construct a covered walk-way, where students would walk freely between the Engineering Building (EB) and the Administrative Complex without being affected by the rain.

For the project, which is valued at US$30,000, the students are expected to rise 60 percent, while the class would look forward to donor support, including alumni of the University, as well as those who she said, may have interest in education, to help raise the balance 40 percent.

“We have written a lot of government officials and the private sector. Therefore, we expect their contributions to ensure that this project succeeds.

“The walking distance between the AC building to the EB building is long and many times, students’ documents have gotten damaged while walking under the rain to access the next building to attend classes,” Student Flomo said.

“We choose to carry on this project for students that the next generation will feel the impact of the Centennial Class.” As they approach the day, she said, the help of parents and guardians who can afford is expected, to be able to help students ensure successful graduation.

She added, “To admit, the struggle over the years was challenging, and so we developed the “3Ds” slogan that says: ‘It is Difficult to Enter UL; Difficult to Stay and Difficult to Graduate’. Students developed this formula because of the numerous challenges to acquire education here.”

According to Student Flomo, the challenges couple with the financial and academic, relationship between students and instructors was also a challenge. “To get ourselves through all of these experiences takes the grace of God.”

“It is a pride as a female among thousands of students to serve as president of the UL Centennial Class, and I want to admonish all my [female] colleagues not to see themselves as someone who will not take up the challenge as their male counterparts,” she said.