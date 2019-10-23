UL Alumni Officials Inducted

On Friday, October 18, 2019 officials of the Alumni Association of the University of Liberia (AAUL) were inducted into office at a ceremony held in the auditorium of the university’s Capitol Hill campus.

Those inducted into office are James S. Davis II, president; Martin W. Pennie, vice president for administration; Namusa Geelor, vice president for operations; and Madam Fatu R. Tipoteh, vice president for international affairs.

The rest are Ernest B. Waylee, secretary general; Matthew S.K. Wreh, assistant secretary general; Aaron Ben, financial secretary; Madam Cleopatra K. Taylor, treasurer and Musa Sheriff, Chaplain.

The keynote speaker, Thomas Doe Nah, Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) Commissioner General, challenged the Alumni officials to demonstrate integrity in their leadership for the growth of the institution.

He suggested some practical means through which the Alumni and the university authorities could generate money, such as renting the institution’s facilities, naming buildings and classrooms after companies, and or collecting fees for vehicles packed in the courtyards of the university.

UL Vice President for Administration, Madam Weade Kobbah-Boley, earlier welcomed the Alumni Association expressed desire to establish an endowment fund that would be monitored by the administration of the university to ensure transparency.

Madam Kobbah-Boley recalled the dedication of a US$2.4 million pre-clinical dormitory for the medical school at the Fendall campus.

Also, UL Vice President for Institutional Development and Planning, Geegbae A. Geegbae, enjoined the AAUL to strengthen its communication strategy by developing its own database to totally involve members of the Association and the teaching staff.

In his inaugural address, Mr. Davis said that the Association in partnership with the Alumni in the Americas has planned to raise $600,000 in five years to construct a multi-purpose building with a capacity of 5,000 persons in Fendall to generate revenues for the University.

he promised that the Association under his leadership will be vibrant, productive, and one that represents the interest and welfare of the University.