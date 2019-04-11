UK Based Charitable Organization to Support Needy Communities

The head of the globally acclaimed Philanthropist and Charitable Organization based in the UK, The Akhirah Team, Aihtsham Rashid with another delegate from his team, will visit Liberia to assist some of the most needy communities.

Rashid, who is the Chairman of the Akhirah Team, will be in Liberia as guest of another charitable organization, Vision for Liberia. They will together, from Friday, April 12-18, 2019, assess the needs of over 20 facilities, including orphanages, schools, mosques and clinics in six of Liberia’s 15 counties.

During the Akhirah Team’s visit, they will assess orphanages, vulnerable schools and clinics in Montserrado, Margibi, Bong, Bomi, Grand Cape Mount and Grand Bassa counties. Vision for Liberia has already attended to many of the facilities that the Akhiran Team will visit.

As part of the team’s itinerary, they will meet with key stakeholders to include the ministers of Gender, Health and educational stakeholders.

Mr. Rashid told reporters that his reasons for taking an interest in working with vulnerable children and families in Liberia is inspired by the legacy of President George Weah, who he said reminds him of his football playing days, and the way Weah has inspired and helped the world’s population through sports and his many humanitarian works.

“I followed his career for many years, and saw you at the FA Cup Final 1999-200; (Chelsea Vs Aston Villa); and who can forget that goal you scored for AC Milan where you practically ran the whole length of the pitch. How you used football as a way to bring happiness to millions of people and to promote education for the children; inspired me the most,’’ Mr. Rashid said of President Weah.

The Akhirah Team has worked in some of the most difficult environments around the world providing aid and helping the vulnerable populations.

The Team has projects in The Gambia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and has provided basic social services and food to the homeless in the United Kingdom.

A dispatch said Mr. Rashid and team are coming to undertake life impacting projects that would meet the basic needs of the most vulnerable members of the population such as the orphans. There will also be feeding program for each of the visiting centers.

Approximately 100,000 children in Liberia are orphans, and many more less fortunate children live in rural communities.

Most of the vulnerability exists due to the 14 years of civil crisis, and the emergence of the deadly disease outbreak, the Ebola virus, that resulted in the deaths of many adults, and left many children as orphans.