UBA’s Female Customer Wins Brand New TVS Motorbike

— Announces February for the grand final

It was all joy for Julia B. Davies, a loyal UBA customer, on Saturday, January 11, 2020, when she was announced the winner of the fourth edition of United Bank for Africa (UBA) ongoing ‘Save and Win’ campaign.

It all came as a shock and to the disbelief of Mrs. Davies, a local businesswoman, who had never dreamt of such a huge surprise coming her way.

“Surely, this is unexpected, actually I doubt it but my husband said he has faith, because once they did not ask you for money then you need to go and try,” the lively winner said.

For Julia, her luck comes at a time when the Liberian economy is experiencing severe stress and that any form of financial assistance or economic empowerment coming her way is nothing to overlook but to embrace it with much appreciation.

Winning a raffle draw, as it is often said, is not on the basis of merit, but once a person wins, he or she definitely merits it.

And so for Julia, she has been a faithful long-term customer with UBA for more than eight years, banking with the Red-Light branch.

Maybe her luck comes as a reward for her commitment, but she does not want to dwell much on that.

She only wants to be grateful to the UBA management for the opportunity to benefit from the campaign—which she said will go on a long way in helping to improve the economic status of her family.

“This will be an added advantage to our hustle,” she told reporters, though she later said that the decision as to how the bike would be utilized to the benefit of her household would be reached when she gets home to her family.

On the day of the pronouncement, Julia was on her normal daily routine with her family (husband and daughter).

They had traveled to the commercial district of Waterside to purchase some commodities when the surprise call came.

Being so skeptical, she had thought that it was one of the usual 419ners who frequently cajole people.

The draw, which was held at the UBA 5th Street branch in Sinkor, declared Mrs. Davies as the fourth winner of the ongoing ‘Save and Win’ promotion, which started in September 2019.

It can be recalled that Ms. Lucia Johnson and Jennie Boe, an Emergency Operation Center (EOC) Coordinator of Montserrado County Health Team, and E. Armaso Bawn, Director of Financial Markets at the Central Bank of Liberia walked away with four new motorbikes from the UBA raffle draw.

The relevant regulatory bodies, including the National Lottery Authority (NLA), UBA branch manager, tellers, customers, and many others including motorcyclists, witnessed the raffle draw characterized by cultural performances.

UBA Liberia Head of Corporate Banking, Joseph Sando, who presented the award on behalf of the bank’s Managing Director Olalekan Balogun, said the purpose of the campaign is to reward loyal customers while trying to promote savings in the country as a culture.

Sando said the “Save and Win Promotion” is just the beginning of bigger opportunities for UBA’s customers, stressing,” But all you need to do is to save US$300 or its equivalent in Liberian dollars for a period and you will stand a chance to benefit.”

Meanwhile, the ongoing promo, which commenced on September 1, 2019, is expected to run until January 30, 2020, where the final winner will walk away with a brand new kehkeh (tricycle).

According to the Bank, every month a lucky winner will be rewarded with one motorbike through a raffle draw and a kehkeh (tricycle) for the final draw, which totals four motorbikes and one kehkeh (tricycle) for the entire period.

The criterium to participate in the draw is for all existing and new customers to deposit or build their account balance to US$300 or L$50,000 from the beginning of the month without withdrawing until the end of the month to automatically qualify for the draw.